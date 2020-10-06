COMMUNITY: Engaging virtually: Students continue to create value for our community

As we settle into a new reality of physical distancing, mask wearing, and washing our hands to various children’s songs for 20 seconds (I just can’t do Happy Birthday anymore!) one of the questions I have been asked is: What do our students do now?
A little background first. My job at Gateway Technical College finds and supports student engagement through projects or research in the community with the overall goal of working together to meet our community’s needs. These high impact practices include service learning and volunteering individually or as part of a group. Students can spend time practicing their career skills, develop the habits needed for employment later and invest in seeing their own personal value in our community.
But very often, the ideas many of us have about what this looks like doesn’t quickly align with what we are currently seeing in our new reality of virtual services.
Very quickly, amplified narratives of engaging online or doing e-service learning have popped up on newsfeeds, social media and in conversations around the country. But what does it mean?
In short, it means one small change. Students are encouraged to engage with their community in a project, experience or research that helps an organization meet their clients’ needs while meeting the students’ learning objectives – and these experiences can be done online, virtually and off-site.
One such example was created this summer by Gateway Nursing students. These students partnered with Gateway’s Marketing Department to create a series of videos aimed at providing education, information and visual reminders about how to stay safe on campus. These videos were rolled out to faculty and staff throughout the summer as staff prepared to return to campus services. Students returning to the classroom this fall were also given access to these awesome videos starring their peers on their own campus.
When I first saw the videos, I got really excited. Here was a perfect example of how to share a much needed educational resource with a population of our community and our students put it all together. You can see one of the videos here: http://bit.ly/GTCStudentNursevideo
What sparks my enthusiasm is how quickly and enthusiastically these students jumped into creating and sharing this resource.
Before COVID, these projects were almost exclusively done in person with the student physically traveling to their community partner. But now, one of the exciting changes to moving services and opportunities online relates to just how connected students can now be to a global community. Students can invest in their technical and soft skill development while working with an organization in California or Australia. They can partner with organizations that motivate them to action, no matter where that organization is located.
Better yet, they can start to see the great, wide world as just an extension of their community.
Madeline Carrera is the Impact Program coordinator for Gateway Technical College.
