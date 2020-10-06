COMMUNITY: Engaging virtually: Students continue to create value for our community

One such example was created this summer by Gateway Nursing students. These students partnered with Gateway’s Marketing Department to create a series of videos aimed at providing education, information and visual reminders about how to stay safe on campus. These videos were rolled out to faculty and staff throughout the summer as staff prepared to return to campus services. Students returning to the classroom this fall were also given access to these awesome videos starring their peers on their own campus.

When I first saw the videos, I got really excited. Here was a perfect example of how to share a much needed educational resource with a population of our community and our students put it all together. You can see one of the videos here: http://bit.ly/GTCStudentNursevideo

What sparks my enthusiasm is how quickly and enthusiastically these students jumped into creating and sharing this resource.