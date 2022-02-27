COMMUNITY: Familiar Faces, Familiar Places Program could be what you need

Imagine you are at work and get a call from the hospital. Your elderly mother, who lives in her own home, had a pretty bad fall and the doctor is running some tests.

You rush to the hospital and thankfully find out that everything is fine, but she will be returning home and who knows when the next fall will be. You get her back home and look around to make sure things are okay.

You notice that there is some expired food in the fridge and really nothing easy for her to use to make a meal for herself. You also notice that she might have forgotten to take some medications a couple days last week because the pills are still in the compartments for Friday and Saturday.

Today you realize that Mom needs more help to be able to stay safely in her home with her beloved pet and cherished memories. You also feel guilty because you have to work to pay your own bills. For now you can help mom out after work and on the weekends, but you realize she needs someone there more often than you can be there.

If your mom has limited resources and is eligible for help provided through Medicaid, you should reach out to an organization that determines eligibility for Medicaid funding, like your local Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC). They would assess her situation and finances and determine if there are grants or programs that will provide funding for caregiver visits.

It’s important to find a caregiver soon, before she falls again and injures herself. You know she wouldn’t want to lose her home. There are many home care agencies, all struggling with a shortage of professional caregivers. And, not all of these agencies accept Medicaid funds as payment.

Society’s Assets does, and we can help!

We have a program called Familiar Faces, Familiar Places that helps families in this situation. We can train your friends, family, neighbors, or church members to care for your mom.

Even if they do not have formal caregiving experience, they have an opportunity to apply with us to care specifically for your loved one, providing services that are centered around her plan of care. After a background screening, they will receive training and a paycheck through Society’s Assets.

Give us a call to learn more about this unique program and give yourself a break. The number is 262-657-3999.

Ginger Erickson is director of Home Care Services for Society’s Assets

