Community: Fighting loneliness at the public library

For years, studies have shown us the importance of positive social interactions for teenagers which is why our dedicated teen librarians plan thoughtful and intentional programming that not only educates their growing minds, but creates an atmosphere for personal growth and development.

Most people associate the library with our services for children but we know that loneliness knows no age. In fact, according to the Cigna study, the feeling of loneliness increases as we age.

Our Adult and Digital Services group creates a multitude of programs that encourage exploration and lifelong learning while also connecting adults to each other. We offer movie events that let you gather and share experiences with neighbors across the city.

Our more focused classes like the In the Making series allows you to learn a new crafting skill shoulder to shoulder with other adults who have similar interests.

Kenosha Public Library is a place to look for a job or to get information about social services. It is a place to find information, entertainment, or to serve as a diversion from the pressures of life. It is a place to be alone and a place to be around others.

The Library’s resources — books, music, and movies — provide a portal to other worlds, lifestyles, and mindsets.