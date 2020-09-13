Community Foundation accepting proposals for grants; LaFave Family Fund supports programs

Through Sept. 29, the Kenosha Community Foundation is accepting proposals for grants to be funded from its OMC Legacy Fund, Women’s Fund, Kenosha Arts Fund, and LaFave Family Fund.
For information on how to apply for a grant, visit www.kenoshafoundation.org.
In light of recent events in Kenosha, the Foundation is reminding the community of the purpose and objectives of the LaFave Family Fund. The fund supports programs and organizations that promote understanding, communication and a sense of tolerance between individuals and groups through education, arts and humanities.
About the LaFave
Family FundSusann LaFave was a Bradford High School English teacher for more than 35 years. Her interests included the arts (which included acting in local productions) and traveling the world.
Following her passing in January 2009, her estate established the LaFave Family Fund with the Kenosha Community Foundation. In establishing her trust, Ms. LaFave explained:
“In my capacity as a high school English teacher in the Kenosha public schools, I devoted my life to education, particularly to promoting humanities, the arts, tolerance and communication…income (from the Funds) shall be used to further these purposes, in perpetuity, including, in particular, teaching and benefiting those who would promote a sense of tolerance and who would seek to end man’s inhumanity to man.”
The LaFave Family Fund provides grants to not-for–profit organizations that promote the interests and values that align with her instructions. Since 2011, the Foundation has awarded over $225,000 to Kenosha-area organizations and community initiatives for projects that support the fund’s mission.
Over the past two years, these have included:
Agape Love Christian Ministries
Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha
The Coalition for Dismantling Racism
Fresh Inc. Music Festival for Emerging Composers and Musicians held at UW-Parkside
Girls Scouts of Southeast Wisconsin
Kenosha Literacy Council
Kenosha YMCA
Lemon Street Gallery and ArtSpace
