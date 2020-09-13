Community Foundation accepting proposals for grants; LaFave Family Fund supports programs

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Through Sept. 29, the Kenosha Community Foundation is accepting proposals for grants to be funded from its OMC Legacy Fund, Women’s Fund, Kenosha Arts Fund, and LaFave Family Fund.

For information on how to apply for a grant, visit www.kenoshafoundation.org.

In light of recent events in Kenosha, the Foundation is reminding the community of the purpose and objectives of the LaFave Family Fund. The fund supports programs and organizations that promote understanding, communication and a sense of tolerance between individuals and groups through education, arts and humanities.

About the LaFave

Family FundSusann LaFave was a Bradford High School English teacher for more than 35 years. Her interests included the arts (which included acting in local productions) and traveling the world.

Following her passing in January 2009, her estate established the LaFave Family Fund with the Kenosha Community Foundation. In establishing her trust, Ms. LaFave explained: