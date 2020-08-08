Community Foundation announces 2021 Field of Interest Fund grant opportunities

The Kenosha Community Foundation invites local not-for-profit organizations to apply for 2021 grants from four Field of Interest Funds that it manages.
According to Interim Executive Director Jane Harrington-Heide, the Foundation is seeking proposals to be funded from the following endowment funds:
OMC Legacy Fund—Supports programs and activities that improve the general welfare and enhance the quality of life for youth in the greater Kenosha community.
LaFave Family Fund – Supports programs and organizations that promote understanding, communication and a sense of tolerance between individuals and groups through education, arts and humanities.
Women’s Fund – Supports programs that create opportunities for women and children through responsive philanthropy and community involvement.
Arts Fund – Supports non-profit organizations that offer arts programming with the purpose of enhancing the culture, economy, and quality of life in Kenosha County.
Harrington-Heide said that for the 2021 grant cycle, “we have shortened, clarified, and simplified the application form, based on lessons learned from the just completed 2020 grant cycle. We hope that organizations will respond to the questions in the grant application using the 3C’s of good grant writing— by providing answers that are clear, concise, and complete.”
Grant criteria, application forms and further advice on grant writing (‘Our Rant on Grants’) are available on the Foundation’s website – www.kenoshafoundation.org.
Applications must be received by the Foundation no later than 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29.
Committees of volunteers from around Kenosha County will help select award recipients. Grant awards will be announced in January 2021. Applications for 2021 grants from the Foundation’s Unrestricted Funds will also be released in January.
In January 2020, the Foundation awarded 28 grants, totaling over $49,000, from the four funds.
For additional questions, contact email@kenoshafoundation.org, or call 262-654-2412.
The Kenosha Community Foundation, organized in 1926 as a tax-exempt public charity, actively manages permanent endowments established by individuals, families and business organizations. The Foundation manages over $11 million in endowment funds and each year awards over $750,000 in grants and scholarships to Kenosha area not-for-profit organizations and students.
