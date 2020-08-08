Community Foundation announces 2021 Field of Interest Fund grant opportunities

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Kenosha Community Foundation invites local not-for-profit organizations to apply for 2021 grants from four Field of Interest Funds that it manages.

According to Interim Executive Director Jane Harrington-Heide, the Foundation is seeking proposals to be funded from the following endowment funds:

OMC Legacy Fund—Supports programs and activities that improve the general welfare and enhance the quality of life for youth in the greater Kenosha community.

LaFave Family Fund – Supports programs and organizations that promote understanding, communication and a sense of tolerance between individuals and groups through education, arts and humanities.

Women’s Fund – Supports programs that create opportunities for women and children through responsive philanthropy and community involvement.

Arts Fund – Supports non-profit organizations that offer arts programming with the purpose of enhancing the culture, economy, and quality of life in Kenosha County.