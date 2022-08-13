Community Foundation announces 2023 Field of Interest Fund grant opportunities

The Kenosha Community Foundation invites local not-for-profit organizations to apply for 2023 grants from four Field of Interest Funds that it manages.

The Foundation is seeking proposals to be funded from the following endowment funds:

OMC Legacy Fund—Supports programs and activities that improve the general welfare and enhance the quality of life for youth in the greater Kenosha community.

LaFave Family Fund – Supports programs and organizations that promote understanding, communication and a sense of tolerance between individuals and groups through education, arts and humanities.

Women’s Fund – Supports programs that create opportunities for women and children through responsive philanthropy and community involvement.

Arts Fund – Supports non-profit organizations that offer arts programming with the purpose of enhancing the culture, economy, and quality of life in Kenosha County.

As always, the Foundation hopes that organizations will respond to the questions in the grant application using the 3C’s of good grant writing – those being clear, concise, and complete.

Grant criteria, application forms and further advice on grant writing are available on the Foundation’s website www.kenoshafoundation.org.

Applications must be received by the Foundation no later than 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6.

Committees of volunteers from around Kenosha County will help select award recipients. Grant awards will be announced in January 2023.

Applications for 2023 grants from the Foundation’s Unrestricted Funds will also be released in January.

In January 2022, the Foundation awarded 25 grants totaling $52,254 to non-profit organizations and projects that serve Kenosha County residents from these four funds.

For additional questions, contact email@kenoshafoundation.org, or call 262-654-2412.

The Kenosha Community Foundation, organized in 1926 as a tax-exempt public charity, actively manages permanent endowments established by individuals, families and business organizations.

The Foundation manages over $14 million in endowment funds and each year awards over $750,000 in grants and scholarships to Kenosha area not-for-profit organizations and students.