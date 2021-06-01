Community Foundation awards 13 grants totaling $55,960 to local nonprofits

The Kenosha Community Foundation has awarded grants totaling $55,960 to 13 Kenosha County not-for-profit organizations and projects. The funds come from the income earned by the Foundation’s pool of unrestricted endowment funds.

According to Executive Director Jane Harrington-Heide, “This year’s grants align with the needs assessment the Foundation, conducted in partnership with the United Way of Kenosha County in November 2020. Many of this year’s grants went to programs that address a need that became apparent during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

In 2021, the foundation has awarded $111,201 in competitive grants to not-for-profit organizations. Earlier in 2021, the foundation awarded $51,241 in grants from its four field of interest funds (the LaFave Family Fund, the OMC Legacy Fund, the Women’s Fund and the Kenosha Arts Fund) and $4,000 in grants from the CBK Small Grant Program.

The Kenosha Community Foundation, organized in 1926 as a tax-exempt public charity, actively manages permanent endowments established by individuals, families and business organizations. The Community Foundation manages over $12 million in endowment funds and awarded over $750,000 in grants, scholarships, sponsorships and gifts to Kenosha area not-for-profit organizations and students in 2020.

June 2021 grants