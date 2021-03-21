Community Foundation awards 2021 Creativity by Kids grants to six Kenosha area organizations

In addition to the six CBK grants, thanks to donations from the members of the Foundation’s CBK Small Grant review committee and donors, a seventh applicant, the Kenosha Opera Festival, was offered a $300 challenge grant. The foundation will make a dollar-for-dollar match to the Kenosha Opera Festival for the first $300 that the organization raises in an upcoming spring fundraising effort.

The CBK Small Grant Program was created in 2019 by the donors of the Clark-Barber Family Fund endowment (Tom and Ruth Barber Clark), and the Kubasiewicz Family Trust (Tom Targos). Per the donors, the purpose of the CBK Small Grant program is to provide funds “to groups offering programs in the arts or the understanding of our natural world. It will emphasize cross-cultural and multi-generational programs in both areas, whenever possible.”

Based on these criteria, the foundation welcomes requests from not-for-profit organizations, government agencies, and educational institutions for funding in one or more of the following areas: the arts, culture, nature, and the environment. The award could be used as a contribution to the organization’s existing program or to help start a new program/initiative.

The Kenosha Community Foundation, organized in 1926 as a tax-exempt public charity, actively manages over $12 million in charitable endowment and donor-advised funds established by individuals, families, and businesses, and each year awards over $750,000 in grants, sponsorships, and gifts primarily to non-profit organizations and scholarships to area students.

