Community Foundation awards 2021 Creativity by Kids grants to six Kenosha area organizations

The Kenosha Community Foundation has announced the awarding of a series of 2021 Creativity by Kids grants as part of the CBK Small Grant Program.
Named as award recipients were:
$1,000 to the Pringle Nature Center to establish 10 “eco-caching” sites at the Bristol Woods County Park where participants will use Global Positioning Systems (GPS) to learn about the ecological and historical importance of the sites they are exploring.
$1,000 to Hawthorn Hollow (through the Hyslop Foundation) to create a new interpretive trail for visitors to learn about the cultural, historical, and environmental landmarks as well as for self-directed nature scavenger hunts at the site.
$500 to Lemon Street Gallery and ArtsSpace for its Plein-Air painting program—directed at youth and to take place around Kenosha’s Union Park.
$500 to the Bong Naturalist Association to help complete the Nature Explore Classroom (NEC) at the Richard Bong State Recreation Area—a fully accessible and unique outdoor, free play space to all ages, abilities, and sensitivities.
$500 to St. Matthew’s Lakefront Eldergarten for infrastructure refurbishments and upgrades (including raised beds and walkways) at the community garden.
$500 contribution to the Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network for the completion of their Pollinator Patch program.
The foundation’s Board of Directors approved the awards which were recommended by a review committee comprised of community volunteers. This year, the review committee ensured that organizations selected for the grants had established COVID-19 safety protocols for their proposed programs. Nearly all of the 2021 CBK grant funded programs will take place outdoors.
Note that the $4,000 in 2021 grant awards was derived from a Giving Circle made up of two sources:
$3,500 from income earned by two endowment funds managed by the Foundation, the Clark-Barber Family Fund (established by Kenosha residents Tom and Ruth Barber Clark), and the Kubasiewicz Family Trust (established by Salem Lakes resident Tom Targos)
$500 in donations received for CBK grants from community members
“With the goal of establishing a sustainable source of philanthropic support to artistic, cultural and environmental projects in Kenosha County, the Clarks and I asked the Foundation to create the Giving Circle,” said Tom Targos. “We want to leverage the income from the two permanent endowment funds and attract donations from others in the community. For 2022, our plan is to attract more donations to the Giving Circle from community residents and organizations and expand the number of CBK grants awarded.”
Challenge grant to the Kenosha Opera Festival
In addition to the six CBK grants, thanks to donations from the members of the Foundation’s CBK Small Grant review committee and donors, a seventh applicant, the Kenosha Opera Festival, was offered a $300 challenge grant. The foundation will make a dollar-for-dollar match to the Kenosha Opera Festival for the first $300 that the organization raises in an upcoming spring fundraising effort.
The CBK Small Grant Program was created in 2019 by the donors of the Clark-Barber Family Fund endowment (Tom and Ruth Barber Clark), and the Kubasiewicz Family Trust (Tom Targos). Per the donors, the purpose of the CBK Small Grant program is to provide funds “to groups offering programs in the arts or the understanding of our natural world. It will emphasize cross-cultural and multi-generational programs in both areas, whenever possible.”
Based on these criteria, the foundation welcomes requests from not-for-profit organizations, government agencies, and educational institutions for funding in one or more of the following areas: the arts, culture, nature, and the environment. The award could be used as a contribution to the organization’s existing program or to help start a new program/initiative.
The Kenosha Community Foundation, organized in 1926 as a tax-exempt public charity, actively manages over $12 million in charitable endowment and donor-advised funds established by individuals, families, and businesses, and each year awards over $750,000 in grants, sponsorships, and gifts primarily to non-profit organizations and scholarships to area students.