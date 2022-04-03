Community Foundation awards $4,500 in 2022 CBK Small Grants to six Kenosha area organizations

The Kenosha Community Foundation has awarded $4,500 in 2022 Creativity by Kids Small Grants to six location organizations.

Recipients include:

$1,000 to the Kenosha Public Museums for its Artsy Afternoons program for children.

$1,000 to Hawthorn Hollow (through the Hyslop Foundation) for its garden classroom with its interactive learning stations.

$1,000 to the Kenosha Public Library for its StoryWalk program to be deployed at locations throughout the community.

$500 to Anchor Press, Paper and Print for its collaboration with Lemon Street Gallery and ArtSpace to offer printmaking classes.

$500 to the Bong Naturalist Association for its StoryWalk program at the Richard Bong State Recreation Area.

$500 to Lemon Street Gallery and ArtSpace for its intensive artmaking experience for children and adults on the autism spectrum.

The foundation’s Board of Directors approved the awards which were recommended by a review committee comprised of community volunteers. The review committee selected tthe six programs out of the 14 proposals received via the CBK Grant Program’s online application process.

The $4,500 in 2022 grant awards was funded from a Giving Circle made up of two sources:

$4,000 from income earned by two endowment funds managed by the Foundation — the Clark-Barber Family Fund (established by Kenosha residents Tom and Ruth Barber Clark), and the Kubasiewicz Family Trust (established by Salem Lakes resident Tom Targos).

$500 in donations received from community members specifically for CBK grants.

“The foundation’s Board and review committee are excited to support so many interactive cultural and environmental programs that members of our community can enjoy,” said Tom Targos. “For 2023, we all hope that future proposals will focus on programs that offer the Kenosha community opportunities to get involved with music making or creative writing. It would be especially great if future proposals continued to offer programs that will be conducted outdoors.”

The CBK Small Grant program was created in 2019 by the donors of the Clark-Barber Family Fund and Kubasiewicz Family Trust endowments. The purpose of the program is to provide funds “to groups offering programs in the arts or the understanding of our natural world,” and “emphasize cross-cultural and multi-generational programs in both areas, whenever possible.”

Since 2020, the foundation has awarded $12,500 in CBK Small Grants that have supported 14 programs in the arts, culture, nature, and the environment implemented by Kenosha County not-for-profit organizations, government agencies, and educational institutions. Thee organizations have used the grant award to support an existing program or to help start a new program/initiative.

The Kenosha Community Foundation, organized in 1926 as a tax-exempt public charity, actively manages over $14 million in charitable endowment and donor-advised funds established by individuals, families, and businesses, and each year awards over $750,000 in grants, sponsorships, and gifts primarily to non-profit organizations and scholarships to area students.

