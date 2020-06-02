Community Foundation awards Howard J. Brown scholarships

The Board of Directors of the Kenosha Community Foundation has named two Kenosha County high school seniors as 2020 recipients of Howard J. Brown Scholarships.
Both students possess grade point averages of 3.5 or better (out of 4.0) and plan to major in a communications-related subject; each will receive a $2,500 award:
- Alexander Zanotti from Indian Trail High School, who plans to attend UW-Eau Claire.
- Charlotte Martin from Tremper High School, who plans to attend Marquette University.
As a part of the application process, the Foundation asked each student what subjects they planned to study and why.
Zanotti responded, "One of the greatest orators of the 20th century, Winston Churchill, sparked my love affair with history and language. Hearing ‘We Shall Fight on the Beaches’ many years ago was the inspiration for my pursuit of a double major in History and Communication. The future lies ahead."
According to Martin, "My plan is to major in Journalism, and double major in Social Justice and Welfare. Since writing for the school blog, I discovered a taste in reporting on the more mundane aspects of our community to find the beauty, humor, and tragedy of everyday life. Not every piece has to be an exposé."
Established at the Foundation in 2019, the scholarships honor the late Howard J. Brown, former publisher of the Kenosha News and long-time member of the Kenosha Community Foundation Board of Directors. The one-year scholarships were established “for the benefit of students that meet criteria with regard to need and scholastic or professional promise.”
In 2020, the Foundation awarded scholarships to students who plan to major in a communications-related subject such as Journalism, Communications, Speech, English, Creative or Professional Writing, History, Social Science, Languages, Philosophy, Cinema, Film, Television, and/or Cultural Studies.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.