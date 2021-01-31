Community Foundation now accepting proposals for 2021 Unrestricted Funds grants

The Kenosha Community Foundation is now accepting grant applications from local not-for-profit organizations for 2021 grants funded from Unrestricted Funds that the foundation manages.
In addition to supporting projects that align with its mission ‘to enhance the quality of life for the residents of Kenosha County,’ with 2021 grants from its Unrestricted Funds, the foundation wishes to encourage proposals for programs from not-for-profit organizations that address the basic needs of their beneficiaries that are made more urgent as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
According to Jane Harrington-Heide, foundation interim Executive director, “basic needs identified in the 2020 Community Needs Assessment Survey that we conducted in partnership with the United Way of Kenosha County include mental health support services, education-related needs including on-line access, housing /shelter assistance, and food/meal/voucher programs.”
“The foundation will also consider proposals from organizations to help them address other issues that have emerged as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, such as the need for IT infrastructure, personal protection equipment and other measures to improve the safety of the organization’s staff, volunteers, and beneficiaries,” says Harrington-Heide. “The Foundation will also give priority consideration to collaborative efforts, with two or more organizations jointly planning and delivering projects that offer creative solutions or ideas as well as projects that use Foundation funds to leverage other funding sources.”
While there is no dollar limit on grant requests, Harrington-Heide notes that in 2020, the foundation awarded 12 grants (averaging $4,664/award) to not-for-profit organizations from its Unrestricted Funds.
Grant applications are available on the Foundation’s website – www.kenoshafoundation.org, and must be received by the Foundation no later than 4 p.m. Thursday, March 25.
Grant awards will be announced and awarded in June 2021. For additional questions, contact email@kenoshafoundation.org, or call 262-654-2412.
The foundation based the focus and criteria for 2021 Unrestricted Funds grant making on the results of a Community Needs Assessment survey, titled #WhatKenoshaNeedsNow (bit.ly/WhatKenoshaNeeds2019), that was conducted in collaboration with the United Way of Kenosha County in November 2020. The on-line survey found that the organizations’ beneficiaries were in need of mental health services, education-related needs (such as increasing access to tutors, creating study groups), housing/shelter assistance, on-line access (e.g. WiFi connectivity, computer equipment). food/meal programs, cash assistance/vouchers and family support services.
In addition to funds needed to support their day-to-day operations, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the organizations reported the need to upgrade their information technology – such as laptop computers, WiFi hotspots, and use of digital platforms like Zoom – not only for their staff but also for the clients who benefit from their programs.
Harrington-Heide added that “each year we establish a focus statement for grants from Unrestricted Funds that are responsive to our community’s immediate needs – the coronavirus pandemic has made these needs more apparent.”