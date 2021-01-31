Community Foundation now accepting proposals for 2021 Unrestricted Funds grants

The Kenosha Community Foundation is now accepting grant applications from local not-for-profit organizations for 2021 grants funded from Unrestricted Funds that the foundation manages.

In addition to supporting projects that align with its mission ‘to enhance the quality of life for the residents of Kenosha County,’ with 2021 grants from its Unrestricted Funds, the foundation wishes to encourage proposals for programs from not-for-profit organizations that address the basic needs of their beneficiaries that are made more urgent as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Jane Harrington-Heide, foundation interim Executive director, “basic needs identified in the 2020 Community Needs Assessment Survey that we conducted in partnership with the United Way of Kenosha County include mental health support services, education-related needs including on-line access, housing /shelter assistance, and food/meal/voucher programs.”