Community Foundation now accepting proposals for 2022 unrestricted funds grants

The Kenosha Community Foundation is now accepting grant applications from local not-for-profit organizations for 2022 grants from unrestricted funds that the foundation manages.

In addition to supporting projects that align with the foundation’s mission “to enhance the quality of life for the residents of Kenosha County,” Jane Harrington-Heide, foundation executive director, said “for 2022 grants from our unrestricted funds, we encourage proposals from organizations for programs that meet the basic needs of their beneficiaries.”

Program examples include mental health support services, education-related needs including on-line access, housing /shelter assistance, and food/meal and voucher programs.

“In light of the ongoing COVID-19 situation, we also encourage proposals from organizations to assist and address special needs that continue as a result of the coronavirus pandemic,” said Harrington-Heide.

Examples are information technology infrastructure system and equipment upgrades, the purchase of personal protective equipment and other needs to improve the safety of the organization’s staff, volunteers, and beneficiaries.

The foundation will also give priority consideration to collaborative efforts, with two or more organizations jointly planning and delivering projects that offer creative solutions or ideas. Projects that use foundation funds to leverage other funding sources will also be given priority consideration.

While there is no dollar limit on grant requests, Harrington-Heide said that, in 2021, the foundation awarded 13 grants (averaging $4,300 per award) to not-for-profit organizations from its unrestricted funds.

Grant applications are available on the foundation’s website at www.kenoshafoundation.org, and must be received by the foundation no later than 4 p.m. Thursday, March 24.

Grant awards will be announced and awarded in June.

For more information, contact email@kenoshafoundation.org, or call 262-654-2412.

