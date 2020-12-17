Community Foundation seeks applications for 2021 CBK grants

The Kenosha Community Foundation is accepting applications through Jan. 15 for 2021 awards from its Creativity by Kids (of all ages) Small Grant Program for projects and initiatives in one or more of the following areas: the arts, culture, nature, and the environment.
All applications must be submitted through an online Google form. Links to the form can be found on the Foundation’s website or by going to https://bit.ly/CBKGrants2021.
Not-for-profit organizations, government agency, and/or educational institution can apply for the program. The award can be used as a contribution to an existing project/initiative or to help start a new initiative.
The foundation plans to award at least three grants of $500 or $1,000; more grants may be awarded if additional donations from the community are received.
The foundation invites donors from the community to contribute. Interested donors should contact the foundation at email@kenoshafoundation.org. One-hundred percent of all community donations received will go out as a 2021 CBK grant.
In March 2020, the foundation awarded four CBK grants totaling $4,000: $2,500 was derived from the income from the Clark-Barber Family Fund and the Kubasiewicz Family Trust endowments, while $1,500 came from contributions from other donors in the community.
The Clark-Barber Family Fund endowment was established in 2017 by Kenosha residents Tom and Ruth Barber Clark. The Kubasiewicz Family Trust endowment was established in 2012 by Salem Lakes resident Tom Targos in honor of his late mother Irene Kubasiewicz Targos.
The purpose of the CBK Small Grant program is to provide funds “to groups offering programs in the arts or the understanding of our natural world.” CBK Small Grants will support “cross-cultural and multi-generational programs in both areas, whenever possible.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.