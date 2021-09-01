COMMUNITY: 'Garfield Goose & Friends' event Sept 17

I spent my formative years watching Chicago’s WGN Channel 9 for “Garfield Goose & Friends,” hosted by Frazier Thomas. Dressed in uniform as the Admiral of the King’s Navy, Thomas bantered over a castle wall with Garfield Goose and other puppets, including Romberg Rabbit.
While the title character did not speak (at least for much of the series. He became mute when union rules dictated higher wages for speaking roles), he made his intentions known by clacking his tin beak.
Garfield Goose’s TV show ended in 1976, after a nearly 20-year run on WGN. The irascible puppet lives on not only in memories of viewers, but also at the Chicago Museum of Broadcast Communication, where visitors may wax nostalgic for him and for other TV celebrities, including Bozo the Clown, and Svengoolie.
Why go all the way to Chicago, however, when Garfield Goose is coming to Kenosha? On Friday, Sept. 17, from 5:30 to 8 p.m., Kenosha Community Media will present an evening with Garfield Goose & Friends at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave.
Cartoonist, designer, self-proclaimed pop culture maniac, and children’s TV curator at the Chicago Museum of Broadcast Communications, Jim Engel. will provide an illustrated talk about everyone’s favorite feisty fowl.
During the 1970s and ‘80s, Engel co-authored the Bumbazine fanzine, named for a character in Walt Kelly’s Pogo comic strip. He created Dick Duck, Duck Dick and Fandom Confidential for The Comic Reader. For Spotlight Comics, he drew the characters Mighty Mouse and Underdog. He’s an avid comic book collector, amassing his collection over five decades, with impressive prizes, including the original cover art for Marvel’s Avengers No. 53 and Jack Kirby’s original art for Journey Into Mystery.
Tickets for the Garfield Goose & Friends event are available online at hap2it.com. Tickets are also available at Frank’s Diner, 508 58th Street; Kenosha Public Museum; and the Kenosha History Museum, 220 51st Place on Simmons Island. Tickets are $20, however, the early-bird price, available through Aug. 31, is $15. Admission includes food, games, and attendance at Jim Engel’s colorful presentation.
Garfield Goose & Friends event is sponsored by Frank’s Diner and Visit Kenosha. On behalf of Kenosha Community Media, I thank them, along with Kevin Ervin, owner of Frank’s Diner, and Donny Stancato from Happenings Magazine and the K-Town Connects podcast for their work in organizing this upcoming occasion.
Check out Jim Engel’s comic art at his website, jimengel.net. Get familiar with the Chicago Museum of Broadcast Communications at museum.tv, and learn more about Frazier Thomas and Garfield Goose at chicagotelevision.com/frazier.htm.
John Bloner Jr. is Executive Director of Kenosha Community Media