COMMUNITY: 'Garfield Goose & Friends' event Sept 17

I spent my formative years watching Chicago’s WGN Channel 9 for “Garfield Goose & Friends,” hosted by Frazier Thomas. Dressed in uniform as the Admiral of the King’s Navy, Thomas bantered over a castle wall with Garfield Goose and other puppets, including Romberg Rabbit.

While the title character did not speak (at least for much of the series. He became mute when union rules dictated higher wages for speaking roles), he made his intentions known by clacking his tin beak.

Garfield Goose’s TV show ended in 1976, after a nearly 20-year run on WGN. The irascible puppet lives on not only in memories of viewers, but also at the Chicago Museum of Broadcast Communication, where visitors may wax nostalgic for him and for other TV celebrities, including Bozo the Clown, and Svengoolie.

Why go all the way to Chicago, however, when Garfield Goose is coming to Kenosha? On Friday, Sept. 17, from 5:30 to 8 p.m., Kenosha Community Media will present an evening with Garfield Goose & Friends at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave.

Cartoonist, designer, self-proclaimed pop culture maniac, and children’s TV curator at the Chicago Museum of Broadcast Communications, Jim Engel. will provide an illustrated talk about everyone’s favorite feisty fowl.