Community groups working to improve COVID vaccination rates for minorities

Access and trust

Lawrence Kirby, pastor of Acts Church of Kenosha, is working with the Equity Committee. He said the group is working both to help improve access and to build trust in the science.

“I think with our older population, the biggest challenge is access,” Kirby said, adding that many older people have limited internet access and have been confused about the process of signing up to get the vaccine.

“I got a call yesterday from a member of our church, an older member, who was waiting for her doctor to call her. She was over 65 and eligible. ... So I said, ‘Let me reach out and connect you with the proper people and get you signed up.’”

As access to the vaccine expands, Kirby said, he thinks the bigger challenge will be distrust in the process and the science. He said the committee is talking about doing outreach and community roundtables so people can ask questions.

“I think (the vaccine) was developed and released in such a chaotic political climate, to say the least, and I think that plays a part in creating distrust,” Kirby said. “There’s just so much information swirling.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}