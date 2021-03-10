Community groups working to improve COVID vaccination rates for minorities

With COVID vaccination rates for Black and Hispanic Kenosha County residents falling behind those of white residents, Kenosha County Public Health is working on outreach through local community leaders.
Vaccination rates for people of color have been lagging nationally and in Wisconsin. According to data provided by Kenosha County Public Health on Tuesday, more than 15 percent of white residents of the county have received at least one dose of the vaccine, compared to 5 percent of Black residents, 11 percent of Asian residents and 6 percent of Hispanic residents.
According to the most recent statewide data available, 17.7 percent of white residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, compared to 6.2 percent of Black residents, 5.6 percent of Hispanic residents and 8.4 percent of Asian residents.
Jen Freiheit, county health director, said the county created a COVID Equity Committee to work on outreach strategies to promote vaccination. The committee includes leaders of the Shalom Center, Building Our Future, the Mahone Foundation, Acts Church of Kenosha and the Kenosha Community Health Center.
“We are working on several different types of plans, including podcasts, interviews, going to churches, putting out flyers in communities (and) going to barber shops and restaurants with flyers,” Freiheit said.
Flyers promoting the vaccine are being sent out to Meals on Wheels clients and local care centers.
Access and trust
Lawrence Kirby, pastor of Acts Church of Kenosha, is working with the Equity Committee. He said the group is working both to help improve access and to build trust in the science.
“I think with our older population, the biggest challenge is access,” Kirby said, adding that many older people have limited internet access and have been confused about the process of signing up to get the vaccine.
“I got a call yesterday from a member of our church, an older member, who was waiting for her doctor to call her. She was over 65 and eligible. ... So I said, ‘Let me reach out and connect you with the proper people and get you signed up.’”
As access to the vaccine expands, Kirby said, he thinks the bigger challenge will be distrust in the process and the science. He said the committee is talking about doing outreach and community roundtables so people can ask questions.
“I think (the vaccine) was developed and released in such a chaotic political climate, to say the least, and I think that plays a part in creating distrust,” Kirby said. “There’s just so much information swirling.”
Kirby said members of the committee are working with community leaders to encourage public outreach, such as encouraging people like church leaders to share messages about vaccine safety and to share stories on social media when they receive their own vaccines.
Drive-thru site
Mary Ouimet, executive director of the Kenosha Community Health Center, said the nonprofit health center recently launched a drive-thru vaccination site at a former bank drive-thru at 5506 7th Ave.
Ouimet said the vaccination site is now open to any member of the public who meets vaccination criteria. But the clinic first targeted regular clients who were 65 and over, contacting 1,400 patients who were in that demographic.
“About half of our over-65 group came to us for vaccines,” Ouimet said. “Of the other half, about half of those said they had already received the vaccine elsewhere.”
The rest, she said, were reluctant to get the vaccine.
“A number of them said, ‘Yeah, you know, I’m watching and waiting,’” she said.
Of those people over 65 that the health center vaccinated, about 30 percent were African American and 20 percent Hispanic.
Ouimet said the health center is preparing to do mobile vaccination sites when the vaccine becomes more widely available, including working with local churches and employers to do mobile vaccination sites.
“We’re positioned to serve underserved communities wherever they are,” Ouimet said. “Hopefully we will be able to do one to two of those mobile missions a week, and that is what we are starting to prepare for.”
The number of new COVID cases in the county has fallen sharply since mid-January. As of this weekend, according to state data, the seven-day average of new confirmed and probable cases was nine, the lowest number since last July.
Since the first COVID death was reported in the county last April, 316 people have died of the virus in Kenosha County — one of every 536 county residents — according to Kenosha County Public Health.
While elsewhere in the country minority populations have had higher death rates from the virus, that does not appear to be the case here. According to county data, 90.6 percent of those who’ve died of COVID in the county have been white, while the overall population is 87 percent white.
While 7.4 percent of county residents are Black, fewer than 3 percent of county residents who’ve died of the virus were Black, according to county data. About 13.5 percent of county residents are Hispanic, meanwhile, while 9 percent of those who’ve died were Hispanic.