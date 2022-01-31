COMMUNITY: Habitat for Humanity focused on opening ReStore in Kenosha

We all know the pandemic has caused many organizations to adjust goals, objectives and strategic plans.

While we have had several delays, we are still planning to open the doors of a Kenosha ReStore. In order to do so, we need the collective support of the community! The largest hurdle we have encountered in opening a ReStore has been the lack of funds needed to open the doors. Unfortunately, we have raised less than 10% of what is required by Habitat for Humanity International to open a ReStore.

Help us raise the funds!

In order to open the doors, we need to raise $250,000. The funding can be through many sources:

Business/Organization sponsorship: We’re looking for area businesses and organizations who want to become a sponsor. Please visit our website to see the various sponsorship levels that could be a possibility for your business/organization.

Individual donors: Every dollar helps! All individuals can donate on our website or by mailing in a check with “restore” written in the memo line.

Building donation: We are currently seeking a warehouse or store front space in Kenosha, 10,000 sq. ft. or larger, where we could operate our store. If we received a donated building space, this would significantly decrease our required funding amount to open. Please email us if you have a building space in mind.

Grant writing: We know there are grants out there that could help fund our ReStore opening. Do you know of one? Do you specialize in grant writing? Email us at info@habitatkenosha.org.

Host a fundraiser: Are you willing to host a fundraising event? This could be anything from a bake sale or a garage sale to a larger event like a gala. We are open to your fundraising ideas! Please email info@habitatkenosha.org prior to planning your event so we can come alongside you.

The purpose of the ReStore is to support Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha’s home building program, keep valuable materials out of our area landfills, and provide the community with a source of low-cost building materials. ReStores accept items that other donation centers are not typically able to, such as; building materials, cabinets, large appliances, etc. Our goal is not to compete with other non-profit donation centers, but to create another donation point for individuals in the community.

When you support your local ReStore by shopping, donating or volunteering, you are not only supporting your local community, you’re also helping the mission to provide decent shelter to everyone around the world!

HFHK is a non-profit 501©(3) charitable organization. Contributions to HFHK are tax deductible and directly support Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha.

To learn more, visit www.habitatkenosha.org/restore or email info@habitatkenosha.org.

Angela Elliott is executive director for Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha.

