COMMUNITY: Habitat for Humanity looking for committee members

As you know, the COVID-19 pandemic has posed many challenges and one of those challenges at Habitat for Humanity has been maintaining volunteer engagement.
Habitat thrives through the support of our community members. One way that the community can still volunteer with Habitat is by joining a committee. We are currently meeting virtually.
Our committees are dedicated to the Habitat mission and strive to make progress in the community. Without the dedication of committee members, our mission struggles to move forward.
We offer several committees available, including:
FAMILY SELECTION & PARTNERSHIPThe combined Family Selection and Partnership Committees works to carry out the board’s vision by defining for the community the population in need of decent, affordable housing, and by developing processes and policies for selecting those in greatest need.
FUNDRAISING COMMITTEEThis committee assumes the leadership for implementing the public relations and fund-raising policies and goals of the Board of Directors. The committee approaches donors, asking for either cash or “in-kind” gifts of material, labor, property, or support. Public relations duties include writing for newsletters, newspapers, advertising for special events, and public speaking.
SITE SELECTION & BUILDThis committee works to define neighborhoods and communities where the affiliate should work and finds available land to build on in those areas. They also work with the Site Manager & Supervisor to oversee the home builds.
FAITH RELATIONSThe Faith Relations Committee handles cultivation of faith groups, organizes congregational builds and events. The primary role of the Church Relations team is to identify contacts in various churches and to provide “door openers” into as many congregations as possible.
MARKETING COMMITTEEThe Marketing Committee is a new committee created to enhance the marketing efforts to raise funds and awareness of the Habitat organization, mainly through social media, email and newsletters.
ReSTORE COMMITTEEThis is a new committee created to open a ReStore following HFHI guidelines. They will decide what the ReStore will sell, what is needed in the ReStore and follow all the requirements needed. The committee will come up with ideas to raise funding for the project.
HUMAN RESOURCES/PERSONNELThis is a new committee created to oversee the activities of all Habitat personnel. They review any issues that may transpire as well as getting updates on performance. They also oversee the hiring process, performance reviews, raises, etc.
FINANCE COMMITTEEThe Finance Committee oversees the expenses and revenues for the affiliate. They perform a check and balance for the deposits and credits that have been documented and look for ways to cut costs.
All are welcome to join a committee to help strengthen our mission. If you would like to join any of the committees listed above, please contact us so we can help you connect with the chairperson.
To learn more, visit https://www.habitatkenosha.org/join-a-committee
Questions? Email Heidi at: volunteer@habitatkenosha.org.
Heidi Thomas is volunteer coordinator with Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha.
