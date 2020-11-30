COMMUNITY: Habitat for Humanity looking for committee members

SITE SELECTION & BUILDThis committee works to define neighborhoods and communities where the affiliate should work and finds available land to build on in those areas. They also work with the Site Manager & Supervisor to oversee the home builds.

FAITH RELATIONSThe Faith Relations Committee handles cultivation of faith groups, organizes congregational builds and events. The primary role of the Church Relations team is to identify contacts in various churches and to provide “door openers” into as many congregations as possible.

MARKETING COMMITTEEThe Marketing Committee is a new committee created to enhance the marketing efforts to raise funds and awareness of the Habitat organization, mainly through social media, email and newsletters.

ReSTORE COMMITTEEThis is a new committee created to open a ReStore following HFHI guidelines. They will decide what the ReStore will sell, what is needed in the ReStore and follow all the requirements needed. The committee will come up with ideas to raise funding for the project.