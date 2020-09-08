COMMUNITY: Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha needs your help to open a ReStore here

I am so excited to announce that we are in the planning stages of opening a ReStore here in Kenosha.
Habitat ReStores are nonprofit home improvement stores and donation centers. However, Habitat ReStores are more than just resell stores. The purpose of Habitat ReStores is to contribute to the work of Habitat for Humanity.
Habitat ReStores are independently owned reuse stores operated by local Habitat for Humanity organizations. Proceeds are used to help build strength, stability, self-reliance and shelter in local communities and around the world — a good deal for you, your community and the environment.
The goals we aim to accomplish by opening the ReStore here in Kenosha are to:
Support Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha’s home building program — the ReStore will create a funnel of income to help us sustain our program in the local community.
Keep valuable materials out of local area landfills — When a gently used building material or household product is donated to Habitat ReStore and then sold at a discount to a community member that needs it, that item is recycled and kept out of the landfill. The ReStore will create another donation point for items that other local donation centers may or may not take. Our ReStore will be accepting donations of gently used or new items such as doors, windows, cabinets, appliances, and much more!
Provide the community with a source of low-cost building materials — the ReStore will act as an affordable place for consumers to buy items needed to build, repair, fix, and maintain their homes. The items that are accepted as donations are then sold to the community at a fraction of the retail price.
You can help us open the doors!
Monetary Donations — You can make a monetary donation to our ReStore donation page on our website or mail in a check to our office with “ReStore” written in the memo line.
Product Donations — We are selling items online now! You can donate certain items to our organization to be sold online. Please note that we cannot pick up at this time. All product donations must be brought to our storage unit at Barth’s Storage on 60th St.
Seek Donations/Funds—Reaching out to local businesses and individuals for product donations and/or monetary donations can help us raise the funds to Open the Doors.
Volunteer — Join our ReStore Committee and help us plan, organize, raise funds, market, and so much more!
When you support your local ReStore by shopping, donating or volunteering, you are not only supporting your local community, you’re also helping the mission to provide decent shelter to everyone around the world!
To learn more, visit https://www.habitatkenosha.org/restore
Questions? email: info@habitatkenosha.org.
Angela Elliott is executive director for Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha.
