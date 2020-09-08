COMMUNITY: Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha needs your help to open a ReStore here

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am so excited to announce that we are in the planning stages of opening a ReStore here in Kenosha.

Habitat ReStores are nonprofit home improvement stores and donation centers. However, Habitat ReStores are more than just resell stores. The purpose of Habitat ReStores is to contribute to the work of Habitat for Humanity.

Habitat ReStores are independently owned reuse stores operated by local Habitat for Humanity organizations. Proceeds are used to help build strength, stability, self-reliance and shelter in local communities and around the world — a good deal for you, your community and the environment.

The goals we aim to accomplish by opening the ReStore here in Kenosha are to:

Support Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha’s home building program — the ReStore will create a funnel of income to help us sustain our program in the local community.