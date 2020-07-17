Community: Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha’s first ever Women Build Week

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am so excited to announce that we are hosting our first ever Women Build Week here in Kenosha!

This initiative calls on women across the globe to raise a hammer to spotlight the need for safe and affordable housing and provides the tools for women to empower and educate themselves on skills used when repairing and restoring homes. Women Build is a project that recruits and empowers women of all different ages, backgrounds, and industries to come together to build homes and make a powerful and visible impact in our local community through housing.

During Women Build Week, women will work together to raise funds and build homes with Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha. Women Build is a truly unique and exciting opportunity for women in our community to come together, no matter their skill level, and roll up their sleeves to promote positive women-led impact. We welcome individuals and organizations/business to join us to make a difference.

Women Build 2020 will take place Monday through Saturday, Aug. 3-8.

It’s easy to get involved as an individual or a small group!