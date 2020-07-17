Community: Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha’s first ever Women Build Week

I am so excited to announce that we are hosting our first ever Women Build Week here in Kenosha!
This initiative calls on women across the globe to raise a hammer to spotlight the need for safe and affordable housing and provides the tools for women to empower and educate themselves on skills used when repairing and restoring homes. Women Build is a project that recruits and empowers women of all different ages, backgrounds, and industries to come together to build homes and make a powerful and visible impact in our local community through housing.
During Women Build Week, women will work together to raise funds and build homes with Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha. Women Build is a truly unique and exciting opportunity for women in our community to come together, no matter their skill level, and roll up their sleeves to promote positive women-led impact. We welcome individuals and organizations/business to join us to make a difference.
Women Build 2020 will take place Monday through Saturday, Aug. 3-8.
It’s easy to get involved as an individual or a small group!
Step 1: Select the Women Build volunteer date that you would like to volunteer for. All participants must complete a profile (including the electronic waivers) and sign up for the volunteer date of their choice before joining us at the build site. https://habitatkenosha.volunteerhub.com/lp/womenbuild
Step 2: Select your participant level on GiveLively. To support the Women Build goal of $5,000, each participant will be able to select either a $30 or $50 donation level at registration. All participants must select a participant level prior to their volunteer date. https://secure.givelively.org/donate/habitat-for-humanity-of-kenosha/women-build-week
It is encouraged that you to set up an Individual Fundraiser via our GiveLively platform. When registering for a build date on Volunteer Hub, you will be linked to our GoLively donation platform. From there, you will select the button that says “I Want To Fundraise For This” which will allow you to set up your own donation page!
Step 3: Tell a friend! Invite others to volunteer, participate and donate to Women Build Week 2020. https://www.facebook.com/events/811291976009256/
Please note that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have implemented regulations at the build site. We appreciate your support and understanding as we do our best to stay safe.
Groups less than 10
Social distancing
Hand sanitizing
Wearing masks
Limiting shared tools
Sanitizing shared tools
Women have the strength and determination necessary to build Habitat houses, addressing the problem of affordable housing in a concrete way so that families can achieve stability and independence through safe, decent and affordable homes.
Thank you for supporting this initiative and I look forward to seeing you at the build site!
To learn more, visit https://www.habitatkenosha.org/women-build
Questions? email: info@habitatkenosh.org
Angela Elliott is executive director for Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha.
