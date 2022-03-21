COMMUNITY: Habitat for Humanity plans first Community Build Week

I am so excited to announce that we are hosting our first ever Community Build Week here in Kenosha! Community Build Week will take place Monday, April 25th through Saturday, April 30th at our home builds located at 4515 & 4523 26th Ave. This initiative calls on our Kenosha leaders and community representatives to raise a hammer to spotlight the need for safe and affordable housing.

Almost half of the renters in Kenosha are cost-burdened, paying 30% or more of their monthly income to rent. More than 18 million U.S. households are spending more than half of their income on housing. Unaffordable housing can affect a household’s ability to pay for other basic needs like food, healthcare, or transportation. Secure and affordable housing can provide a foundation for family stability.

Studies show that children who grow up in a stable, decent environment are more likely to be well-adjusted, do better in school, and break the cycle of poverty. We at Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha want to help break the cycle of poverty, one family at a time, by being able to provide families with the most basic of needs: a decent, affordable place to live. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development says studies have shown that “homeowners accumulate wealth as the investment in their homes grows, enjoy better living conditions, are often more involved in their communities, and have children who tend on average to do better in school and are less likely to become involved with crime.”

Habitat does not provide “free” houses. Our organization provides affordable housing options, allowing families to pay 30% or less of their income to housing. Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha offers Habitat Homeowners a 0% interest mortgage over a 30 year term.

Community Build Week calls on our leaders of all different ages, backgrounds, and industries to come together to build homes to make a powerful and visible impact in our local community through housing. Kenosha leaders and community members will work together to raise funds and build affordable housing in partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha. Community Build Week is a truly unique and exciting opportunity for leaders in our community to come together, no matter their skill level, and roll up their sleeves to promote a positive and unified impact. These efforts will allow homeowners to achieve stability and independence through safe, decent and affordable homes.

Thus far, we already have committed volunteers and/or sponsorships from the Kenosha Fire Department, the Kenosha Police Department, Herzing University, Riley Construction, Snap-on and more. Thank you to the community for supporting this initiative and our organization. I hope to see YOU at Community Build Week!

To learn more or to join Community Build Week initiatives, visit: https://www.habitatkenosha.org/communitybuild

Questions can be emailed to communitybuild@habitatkenosh.org.

Angela Elliott is executive director for Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha.

