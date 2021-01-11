COMMUNITY: Habitat raising funds to open ReStore in Kenosha

We get several contacts a day asking when we plan to open the doors of our ReStore.

We are just as excited as the community to open. We are continuing to raise funds to open the doors, but we also need your help.

We have a partnership with Barth Storage who helps us to auction off donated items that we are unable to use at our current build locations. We have also received a few individual donations and one corporate sponsorship from Snap-on.

Help us raise the funds! In order to open the doors, we need to raise $250,000. The funding can be through many sources.

Business/Organization sponsorship: We’re looking for area businesses and organizations who want to become a sponsor. Please visit our website to see the various sponsorship levels that could be a possibility for your business/organization.

Individual donors: Every dollar helps! All individuals can donate on our website or by mailing in a check with “restore” written in the memo line.