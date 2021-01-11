COMMUNITY: Habitat raising funds to open ReStore in Kenosha

We get several contacts a day asking when we plan to open the doors of our ReStore.
We are just as excited as the community to open. We are continuing to raise funds to open the doors, but we also need your help.
We have a partnership with Barth Storage who helps us to auction off donated items that we are unable to use at our current build locations. We have also received a few individual donations and one corporate sponsorship from Snap-on.
Help us raise the funds! In order to open the doors, we need to raise $250,000. The funding can be through many sources.
Business/Organization sponsorship: We’re looking for area businesses and organizations who want to become a sponsor. Please visit our website to see the various sponsorship levels that could be a possibility for your business/organization.
Individual donors: Every dollar helps! All individuals can donate on our website or by mailing in a check with “restore” written in the memo line.
Building donation: We are currently seeking a warehouse or store front space in Kenosha, 10,000 sq. ft. or larger, where we could operate our store. If we received a donated building space, this would significantly decrease our required funding amount to open. Please email us if you have a building space in mind.
Grant writing: We know there are grants out there that could help fund our ReStore opening. Do you know of one? Do you specialize in grant writing? Email us at info@habitatkenosha.org.
Host a fundraiser: Are you willing to host a fundraising event? This could be anything from a bake sale or a garage sale to a larger event like a gala. We are open to your partnership! Please email info@habitatkenosha.org prior to planning your event so we can come alongside you.
The purpose of the ReStore is to support Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha’s home building program, keep valuable materials out of our area landfills, and provide the community with a source of low-cost building materials. ReStores accept items that other donation centers are not typically able to, such as; building materials, cabinets, large appliances, etc.
Our goal is not to compete with other non-profit donation centers, but to create another donation point for individuals in the community.
When you support your local ReStore by shopping, donating or volunteering, you are not only supporting your local community, you’re also helping the mission to provide decent shelter to everyone around the world!
To learn more, visit https://www.habitatkenosha.org/restore. Questions can be emailed to info@habitatkenosha.org.
Joyce Pavlina is Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha Board of Directors President and ReStore Committee Chair.
