COMMUNITY: HarborMarket partners with local, regional nonprofits

You know that feeling you get when you do something kind, such as holding a door for someone, making a donation in honor of a loved one or volunteering your time and talents to the community? It’s pretty good.
Those acts of generosity and kindness are the foundation upon which nonprofits are built. Like most other nonprofits, Kenosha HarborMarket exists to serve the greater good, to improve the quality of life of the people whom it serves and has done so, with altruistic motives, since 2003.
As a visible force in the Kenosha community and region for almost 20 years, Kenosha HarborMarket is thrilled to announce partnerships with local and regional nonprofits that will have a diverse and significant positive impact on the Kenosha community.
This season HarborMarket is leveraging its visibility and connections to support the missions of The Shalom Center, The Kenosha Community Health Center and Versiti, amongst many others.
Shalom Center Food Pantry: HarborMarket vendors may donate produce, baked goods and other shelf-stable foods at the end of every market this season. In addition to receiving a receipt for their tax-deductible donation, vendors won’t need to reload their vehicles or compost unsold produce. Donations will be distributed to food-insecure families in Kenosha County via The Shalom Center’s Food Pantry.
Kenosha Community Health Center: On several Saturdays this summer, HarborMarket will host the Kenosha Community Health Center’s mobile COVID vaccination clinic. Since COVID has profoundly affected so many in the community, including the HarborMarket family, this partnership is particularly meaningful.
Versiti-The Blood Center of Wisconsin: Versiti’s mobile blood donation bus will be at HarborMarket June 26 and July 17, 24 and 31. Donors may schedule an appointment by visiting https://donate.wisconsin.versiti.org/donor/schedules/name and searching for Kenosha HarborMarket. Some walk-in appointments may be available.
Free space for nonprofits
HarborMarket is welcoming fellow nonprofits back. As has been the case for several years, HarborMarket will waive booth rental fees to local nonprofits up to three times each season so that they can help reach the people whom they serve. HarborMarket has already waived over $1,800 in booth fees for local nonprofits this season alone!
Like people, each nonprofit has its own unique struggles. But they don’t exist in a vacuum, far from it actually. Sometimes nonprofits with completely different missions can work together to address problems more effectively than either could on their own. That is HarborMarket’s hope, and has been a central tenet of its mission since its inception. As such, Kenosha HarborMarket, your community market, is thrilled and honored to work alongside and partner with over three dozen community nonprofits this season who share a vision of a better, brighter and stronger Kenosha.
Find Kenosha HarborMarket, with over 140 vendors this season, where you always have, at Second Avenue and 56th Street, one block west of the museums, every Saturday through Oct. 30. Kenosha HarborMarket — Eat. Shop. Relax. Repeat. And now, more than ever, Give.
Andrea Forgianni is executive director of Kenosha HarborMarket.