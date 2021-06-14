COMMUNITY: HarborMarket partners with local, regional nonprofits

Kenosha Community Health Center: On several Saturdays this summer, HarborMarket will host the Kenosha Community Health Center’s mobile COVID vaccination clinic. Since COVID has profoundly affected so many in the community, including the HarborMarket family, this partnership is particularly meaningful.

Versiti-The Blood Center of Wisconsin: Versiti’s mobile blood donation bus will be at HarborMarket June 26 and July 17, 24 and 31. Donors may schedule an appointment by visiting https://donate.wisconsin.versiti.org/donor/schedules/name and searching for Kenosha HarborMarket. Some walk-in appointments may be available.

Free space for nonprofits

HarborMarket is welcoming fellow nonprofits back. As has been the case for several years, HarborMarket will waive booth rental fees to local nonprofits up to three times each season so that they can help reach the people whom they serve. HarborMarket has already waived over $1,800 in booth fees for local nonprofits this season alone!