COMMUNITY: Healing together in community

Everything seems irrelevant right now with the events that have taken place recently in our beloved city of Kenosha.
But then again, everything that has been troubling us before any of this started is also at a heightened and raw state. I know I’ve been triggered by these events and have cried myself to sleep feeling as if I was a little girl again in my childhood home listening to the sounds of my parents fighting in the other room.
Although, this time it’s hundreds of people fighting in the streets down the road. And we may even feel guilty for struggling with anything personal while our entire community is going through this immense tragedy.
What should we do? Ignore our struggles on one extreme, or focus only on ourselves on the other? Or is there a healthier place somewhere in the middle?
Can we come together as a community to support each other in some specific areas of need, while still supporting our bigger community? Yes, this is possible.
TwentyTHREE61 has two new groups starting for women this fall at Journey Church on September 14, and new groups for men coming soon at another site in our community as well.
“Isolation breeds shame, fear, and loneliness, but community breeds life. Community leads to healing.” This statement from the introduction of our study group Unraveled speaks so profoundly of what we’re going through in Kenosha at this time. As we come together to heal our specific and individual traumas, we can also support each other through this extremely difficult and emotional time. “The goal of Unraveled is that we create a community – a place of grace – where women can find healing regardless of their past behaviors, current circumstances, and season of life. While the foundation and focus is for women who struggle with love, sex, and relationship issues, this resource promotes healing in many areas.”
And for the men who struggle with sexual issues and pornography we offer Conquer Series, and for the women who love them, we offer Betrayal & Beyond.
“There is a disconnect when you mention sexual addiction among Christians, but addictions are real and Christians are, by no means, immune to this,” the Conquer Series introduction states. “You may have discovered a new reality about your husband. His hidden life has been exposed and you feel all alone in your pain, not knowing where to turn for help or answers. You are not alone,” the Betrayal & Beyond introduction encourages.
The workbooks, as well as the men and women leading these groups offer personal stories and a community that knows where you are, what it feels like, and how to journey through it to healing. It’s not a quick path, but we are here to travel it with you in community.
Reach out to us for more information or to register for any of these three groups. Men, contact Alex at 262-989-6553 or alex@twentyTHREE61.com. Women, contact Darlene at 630-930-3941 or darlene@twentyTHREE61.com.
Donna Brendel is executive director of twentyTHREE61, Inc.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.