COMMUNITY: Healing together in community

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Everything seems irrelevant right now with the events that have taken place recently in our beloved city of Kenosha.

But then again, everything that has been troubling us before any of this started is also at a heightened and raw state. I know I’ve been triggered by these events and have cried myself to sleep feeling as if I was a little girl again in my childhood home listening to the sounds of my parents fighting in the other room.

Although, this time it’s hundreds of people fighting in the streets down the road. And we may even feel guilty for struggling with anything personal while our entire community is going through this immense tragedy.

What should we do? Ignore our struggles on one extreme, or focus only on ourselves on the other? Or is there a healthier place somewhere in the middle?

Can we come together as a community to support each other in some specific areas of need, while still supporting our bigger community? Yes, this is possible.

TwentyTHREE61 has two new groups starting for women this fall at Journey Church on September 14, and new groups for men coming soon at another site in our community as well.