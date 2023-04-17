Kenosha Community Health Center and Pillar Health specialists are offering free consultations as temporary expanded federal and state pandemic public health programs draw to a close next month.

During the COVID-19 pandemic several federal and state programs were temporarily instituted or expanded to help many Americans receive medical, dental and behavioral health services, including Medicaid, however, the emergency programs are officially coming to an end on May 11.

As a result, the many of the temporary programs are being phased out during the “unwinding” with state agencies assisting to facilitate the successful return to routine operations of programs, of which coverage will be subject to renewal or re-application.

What participants should do

Here is some important information for Wisconsin participants and what they should do:

Update address and contact information: It is important the Wisconsin Department of Health Services has the correct information, so Medicaid recipients receive important updates and renewal date information. Update information on the MyAccess app or on access.wi.gov.

Know your renewal date: Recipients will be notified of their renewal dates through mail, text, or email. These dates can also be found in the ACCESS online portal or the MyAccess Wisconsin app. Reapplication or renewal deadline dates will be between June 2023 and May 2024 and will differ among recipients. It is important to pay close attention to the year of renewal on the notice.

Wait to renew until your renewal window: The renewal window starts 45 days before the renewal deadline date. It is important not to renew before the start of the specific window so coverage lasts as long as possible.

Download the MyAccess app and turn on notifications: The MyAccess app is an essential tool to keep recipients informed. The app can also be used to update personal information and upload verification documents during the renewal period.

Communication from DHS: Texts will come from 94347 (WI DHS) and the email sender will be dhs@info.wisconsin.gov. These messages will include important updates about your benefits, reminders about renewal dates, and other time-sensitive information. DHS will never ask for personal information, or financial information, or offer prize money for responding.

Beware of scams: Members have reported receiving text messages threatening the risk of cancellation or that their health insurance has been lost and there is a reinstatement fee. DHS does not send text messages with this type of language and does not charge a recertification fee. Report potential scams to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection at 800-422-7128.

The re-enrollment process will occur on a rolling basis over the next 14 months and participants should be ready to act on the date on your letter.

Local specialists can help

Specialists at Kenosha Community Health Center and Pillar Health can also help with health care and coverage-related questions and concerns by calling 262-236-7590.

The Kenosha Community Health Center and Pillar Health are federally qualified health centers offering medical, dental, and behavioral health services to citizens of Kenosha, Racine, and Walworth counties.

The comprehensive healthcare enables patients maintain their well-being by addressing health disparities and providing access for all. For up-to-date information follow them on Facebook or visit https://www.kenoshachc.org/news/.

