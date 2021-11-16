COMMUNITY: Holiday Charity Trailer Drive benefits Habitat for Humanity

We welcome the community to join us for our annual Holiday Charity “Pack the Trailer” Drive-Thru Drop-Off.

Habitat for Humanity has teamed up with a local medical facility and Advanced Care Specialists to help host the second annual, “Pack the Trailer” event.

The holidays are quickly approaching, so please mark your calendars so you don’t miss this year’s one day event. Tis’ the season to help your local communities along with Advanced Care Specialists and Habitat for Humanity Kenosha on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Advanced Care Specialists parking lot in Mount Pleasant, 6211 Durand Ave.

Advanced Care Specialists has chosen to team up with our local Habitat for Humanity because their message of “Together We Build Lives” is the same philosophy we have. We are passionate about building your best life with the multidisciplinary care approach to health, wellness and lifestyle. Helping others is a passion for both organizations and our collaboration is ideal to help make a difference in the surrounding community.

Donations accepted for Habitat Homeowners are new household items, such as: framed art work, candles, cookbooks, glassware, decorative pottery, vases, dish sets, tea pots, pots and pans, decorative serving trays, small household appliances (toasters, hand mixer, can opener), hand and power tools, books, toys and winter wear. (No food at this time)

Donations also being accepted for home building are new household items, such as: nails, screws, and other small, common building materials, hammers, tape measures, drill bits and other common tools, safety glasses, gloves, hard hats and other safety equipment, paint rollers, paintbrushes, drop cloths, and other common painting supplies, caulk, caulk guns, staple guns, and staples, extension cords, shop vacuums, step ladders, and extension ladders and organizational bins/totes.

As a thank you, each donor will receive a goodie bag (one per car) with items donated by other local businesses. In addition to your goodie bag, local businesses will have booths set up for further community outreach.

We look forward to seeing old and new faces, so please do not hesitate to come stop by with your donation and make sure you say “Hi!”. Help us give back to our community with your donation of new household items or building material as listed above. Last year was a great success and we are looking forward to this year exceeding our goal!

For questions or to contribute to the event, email Chantel Young at cyoung@advancedcarespecialists.com.

Chantel Young is ACS director of marketing & Habitat supporter for Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.