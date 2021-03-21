COMMUNITY: Homes, communities, hope and you

With the recent effects of the global pandemic, the demand for affordable housing is drastically increasing each and every day.

Being quarantined has been hard as it is, but imagine being quarantined in a home that is unsafe, inadequate, crowded, or worst of all no home at all.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, more than 18 million families in the U.S. were already paying half or more of their income on housing. Now, with more than 40 million Americans filing for unemployment, the situation is likely much worse. Families are facing additional economic hardship from lost wages or layoffs and are now confronted with impossible choices between trying to pay their rent or mortgage and life’s other essentials.

Think of it: Millions of families already struggling with unhealthy living conditions, lack of access to clean water and the financial impossibilities of unaffordable rent. Now joined by millions more who have lost income as businesses have closed and workers have lost jobs. The need of our neighbors has never been more pronounced. They need us to help them build back. And, with your support, Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha stands ready to stand alongside these families. And not just stand, but build.

Habitat for Humanity is needed now more than ever. And — now more than ever — we need you.