COMMUNITY: Homes, communities, hope and you

With the recent effects of the global pandemic, the demand for affordable housing is drastically increasing each and every day.
Being quarantined has been hard as it is, but imagine being quarantined in a home that is unsafe, inadequate, crowded, or worst of all no home at all.
Before the coronavirus pandemic, more than 18 million families in the U.S. were already paying half or more of their income on housing. Now, with more than 40 million Americans filing for unemployment, the situation is likely much worse. Families are facing additional economic hardship from lost wages or layoffs and are now confronted with impossible choices between trying to pay their rent or mortgage and life’s other essentials.
Think of it: Millions of families already struggling with unhealthy living conditions, lack of access to clean water and the financial impossibilities of unaffordable rent. Now joined by millions more who have lost income as businesses have closed and workers have lost jobs. The need of our neighbors has never been more pronounced. They need us to help them build back. And, with your support, Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha stands ready to stand alongside these families. And not just stand, but build.
Habitat for Humanity is needed now more than ever. And — now more than ever — we need you.
Join our Homes, Communities, Hope + You campaign, a network-wide fundraising initiative that will support Habitat’s work in communities all across the United States and around the world. Join us in calling on members of Congress to prioritize the needs of low-income families and the organizations that work hard to serve them.
Urge members of Congress to:
1. Invest in mortgage assistance for low-income homeowners at risk of foreclosure due to the pandemic in any future recovery package.
2. Support the Neighborhood Homes Investment Act, legislation to revitalize distressed neighborhoods by using federal income tax credits to mobilize private investment to build and substantially rehabilitate homes for low- and moderate-income homeowners. This bipartisan bill was reintroduced in the 117th Congress as S. 98.
3. Support vital housing and community development federal programs in the fiscal year 2022 budget, inclduing HUD — Self-Help Homeownership Opportunity Program – $20 million; HOME Investment Partnership Program – at least $1.7 billion; and USDA—Section 502 Direct Loan Program – $2 billion.
These investments are critical for preventing major losses in homeownership and in wealth for communities of color, as well as expanding access to new affordable homes for all.
Habitat is committed to our vision of continuing to build strength, stability and self-reliance in partnership with families in need of decent and affordable housing. Thank you for your support of Habitat’s vision of a world where everyone has a decent place to live. To learn more visit: www.habitatkenosha.org/advocate
Questions? Email: info@habitatkenosh.org, or phone: 262-925-0360.