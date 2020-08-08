COMMUNITY: Honoring those who go above and beyond for our community

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Since the creation of Gateway’s Impact Program more than a decade ago, one of its challenges has to been to find a way to highlight and celebrate students who go above and beyond to serve others.

In 2015, we came up with a solution: Establishing the Service Scholars award which are awarded to civically engaged, socially responsible students who have also actively participated in more than 50 hours of service learning within the Gateway community at home or while abroad. Service scholars are engaged in their courses, clubs, or independently and have worked on projects that directly relate to their program while meeting a defined immediate need in the community.

For our community partners, a service scholar student is generally a student who spends a large portion of their 50 hours (if not all of their time) with one agency. A student can work on a single project or multiple projects which have varying outcomes for the agency. One example would be Robert Ehrhart (2019 graduate) who spent 75 hours working at the Racine Literacy Council as a tutor. Another example would be Crystal Shaw (2020 graduate) who spent more than 225 hours between three separate activities: general volunteering, service learning focused specifically on honing her veterinary skills, and activities supporting veterans through the American Legion Auxiliary Organization.