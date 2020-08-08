COMMUNITY: Honoring those who go above and beyond for our community

Since the creation of Gateway’s Impact Program more than a decade ago, one of its challenges has to been to find a way to highlight and celebrate students who go above and beyond to serve others.
In 2015, we came up with a solution: Establishing the Service Scholars award which are awarded to civically engaged, socially responsible students who have also actively participated in more than 50 hours of service learning within the Gateway community at home or while abroad. Service scholars are engaged in their courses, clubs, or independently and have worked on projects that directly relate to their program while meeting a defined immediate need in the community.
For our community partners, a service scholar student is generally a student who spends a large portion of their 50 hours (if not all of their time) with one agency. A student can work on a single project or multiple projects which have varying outcomes for the agency. One example would be Robert Ehrhart (2019 graduate) who spent 75 hours working at the Racine Literacy Council as a tutor. Another example would be Crystal Shaw (2020 graduate) who spent more than 225 hours between three separate activities: general volunteering, service learning focused specifically on honing her veterinary skills, and activities supporting veterans through the American Legion Auxiliary Organization.
“I’ve been involved in community service all my life,” said Crystal. “For me, this program was great because it allowed me to find other opportunities and ways to give back, and some very specific to my education and career.”
For our students, this type of high impact practice builds off the learning that happens in the classroom by encouraging real-world application and investment in their place in the community. The amount of time students spend with an organization also establishes solid relationships, a habit of volunteering, and encourages the understanding of how their skills add value to the community.
In 2020, we had five Service Scholars who graduated:
Rebecca Christbaum (Muskego), Veterinary Technician
Ryan Bouck (Racine) Civil Engineering Tech—Fresh Water Resources
Karen Draper (Racine) Human Services
Angelique Ortiz (Kenosha) Business Administration, Accounting
Crystal Shaw (Racine) Veterinary Technician
They have joined a select group of Gateway alumni who have participated in service learning to such a degree that we honor and applaud their efforts to develop sustainable, healthy communities. This select group of alumni during their time at Gateway have spent more than 4,750 combined hours in service to our community since this acknowledgment was established. Those hours helped them to grow – but also helped many community groups in our community.
We celebrate their accomplishments as they close this chapter of their lives and bring their habits of engagement into the workforce. Congratulations Service Scholars!
Madeline Carrera is Impact Program coordinator for Gateway Technical College.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.