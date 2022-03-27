COMMUNITY Hospice Alliance on: Take some time to honor our veterans

Let’s take some time to honor our veterans.

I know, it is not Veterans Day, Memorial Day, the D-Day Anniversary, or any of the other events that cause us to pause and think about our veterans and the sacrifices they have made for us.

Today is just a regular day and the perfect time to say thank you to a veteran and let them know how grateful you are for their sacrifices.

Not sure how to thank a Vet? Or you do not know a vet? Stop by Festival Foods North on Wednesday mornings or South on Friday mornings (when not COVID restricted) or stop at the VFW or American Legion, the Veteran’s home in Union Grove or the Veteran Village in Racine County.

Not sure what to say, ask them about their service. What did they do? How long did they serve? are good starters.

Other ways? Fly your flag! With so much controversy relating to our flag, fly it proud, but do so correctly and check out the military.com website on the proper way to do so.

Write a card or a note and send to the closest military installation or one of the places I mentioned above.

Know the difference between Veteran’s Day (a time to thank those who are serving or have served) and Memorial Day (to reflect and remember those who lost their lives in service to our country).

Volunteering is a great way to give back to our veteran’s. Visit the VA hospitals (one in North Chicago or in Milwaukee) or the veterans home in Union Grove. Volunteer at a veteran sponsored event or at the Veteran Village in Racine. Donate your time, talent, or treasure.

At Hospice Alliance, every day is Veteran’s Day, and we are proud to recognize veterans and their spouses with a pinning ceremony, certificate, and red/white/blue blanket.

We are a Level 5 participant in the We Honor Veterans (WHV) Program, the highest level that you can achieve. The training from this program helps our staff to recognize and support Veterans and their families with the unique needs facing Vets at end of life.

HA is dedicated to providing veteran-centric care to the patients we serve because, as Ronald Reagan stated, “We remember those who were called upon to give all a person can give, and we remember those who were prepared to make that sacrifice if it were demanded of them in the line of duty, though it never was. Most of all, we remember the devotion and gallantry with which all of them ennobled their nation as they became champions of a noble cause.”

Rita Hagen is executive director of the Hospice Alliance.

