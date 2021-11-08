COMMUNITY: Hospice Alliance Ring and Remember event Thursday; another special program Wednesday

I am not sure how many people are aware of our Ring and Remember program, held the second Thursday in November each year, where we celebrate loved ones we have lost.
Those who attend receive a bell, along with a poem entitled “The Meaning of the Bell” which says to ring the bell and recall a sweet memory of your loved one. It will be held on Thursday at 5 p.m. at the Kemper Center.
In celebration of our 40 Years of Caring, this year, along with our Ring and Remember, we will host a special separate event with author and speaker Sherrie Barch. She has written a wonderful story about friendships and what happens when we recall stories of our loved ones here on earth. There will be books available for purchase and Sherrie will be happy to autograph your copy. This free event will be on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Kemper Center in Founder’s Hall.
“He looked up at his bell, and in that one object, finally understood the perfection of heaven in a way that nobody on earth ever would. The bell is pure love.” Ashley and Cody have one of those special, once-in-a-lifetime friendships that only the luckiest amongst us ever get to experience. Then, life as they know it, including their almost daily games of basketball in Ashley’s driveway, is thrown upside down. The normally tough as nails 11-year-old Ashley is suddenly forced to imagine what life would be like without her BFF. Heaven’s Bell was written to create a safe space for families to have a conversation about death and dying in a natural and productive way, and one that creates feelings of joy, inspiration, and gratitude for life. And hopefully, through Ashley and Cody’s respective eyes, it also creates an appreciation of what happens afterward—no matter what you believe that to be. This book is meant to bring readers of all ages comfort and hope, wrapped in a shell of smiles and entertainment!
I have written a few times in this column about those difficult but necessary conversations that need to take place between each of us and those we are closest to. These conversations, although scary, are essential. What are our goals and wishes when we are diagnosed with a serious illness or worse yet, a sudden, tragic accident or health incident? It is at these times, that all will be grateful that those conversations have taken place.
So, please join us for both of these special events. No RSVP necessary. Our hope is that you spend an hour with us and feel inspired to make time to share and discuss your thoughts and feelings about death and dying with those you love the most.
Rita Hagen is executive director of Hospice Alliance.