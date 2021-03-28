COMMUNITY: Impression management is exhausting

‘Image is everything,” is a marketing slogan made infamous for Canon cameras by tennis player Andre Agassi in 1989.

If we dial this idea in closer, as Andre did with the camera in his ad, we can zoom in from the idea of image to that of impression and even closer to impression management.

Impression management is exhausting work, especially when the content to be managed is deeply buried secrets and fears. People, as well as organizations, employ this tactic every day, both in person and on-line in our social media presence. It’s an unspoken rule that most people inherently do without even realizing it.

Thankfully, the state of our mental health as a nation has made a way for this social rule to begin to be broken. Irving Goffman, a well-known social psychologist put these unspoken rules down on paper in his book The Presentation of Self in Everyday Life, which was published in 1959. He explains that we’re all performers on the stage of life. This quote from the book is taken from Chapter VI-The Arts of Impression Management. Although over 60 years old, this quote still rings true today.