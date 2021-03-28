COMMUNITY: Impression management is exhausting

‘Image is everything,” is a marketing slogan made infamous for Canon cameras by tennis player Andre Agassi in 1989.
If we dial this idea in closer, as Andre did with the camera in his ad, we can zoom in from the idea of image to that of impression and even closer to impression management.
Impression management is exhausting work, especially when the content to be managed is deeply buried secrets and fears. People, as well as organizations, employ this tactic every day, both in person and on-line in our social media presence. It’s an unspoken rule that most people inherently do without even realizing it.
Thankfully, the state of our mental health as a nation has made a way for this social rule to begin to be broken. Irving Goffman, a well-known social psychologist put these unspoken rules down on paper in his book The Presentation of Self in Everyday Life, which was published in 1959. He explains that we’re all performers on the stage of life. This quote from the book is taken from Chapter VI-The Arts of Impression Management. Although over 60 years old, this quote still rings true today.
“The past life and current round of activity of a given performer typically contain at least a few facts which, if introduced during the performance, would discredit or at least weaken the claims about self that the performer was attempting to project as part of the definition of the situation. These facts may involve well-kept dark secrets or negatively-valued characteristics that everyone can see but no one refers to. When such facts are introduced, embarrassment is the usual result.”
While most of us are trying to avoid embarrassment and put our best foot forward in presenting a positive image to those around us, we may be doing so at the costly price of our own mental health. But we can’t go around shouting our deeply buried secrets and fears to everyone we meet either. So, what can we do?
We can look for safe people and safe places to work these deeply buried secrets and fears out into the open, in such a way that if they do surface in the course of conversation it won’t ruin our self-esteem or credibility. There are so many great organizations and groups in Kenosha to help in many areas and topics. Our area of expertise is post-abortion, sexual trauma and pornography addiction recovery.
We have various retreats and Bible studies to facilitate healing from these traumas, learning the core injuries that may have contributed to our journey of situations and choices, what have led up to our current state of impression management, and releasing these secrets and fears through forgiveness. Our next retreat for post-abortion healing is March 19-21, which is an option for both women and men.
Donna Brendel is executive director of twentyTHREE61, Inc.