COMMUNITY: Improvement is difficult with incomplete facts

This is in direct conflict with a more popular narrative that we have somehow lost our way and society has gotten more and more dangerous in modern times. The facts do not support this assertion.

So what do we do with this information? Do we simply sit on our laurels? No. We use it as context. Does this mean we should celebrate the status quo? Absolutely not.

It is clear that some people suffer more than others. It is also clear that it is within our power to make things better. Working from positions of strength has always been easier than working from a position of weakness. Working towards improvements is also harder when we do not have our facts right.

Striving for truth and openness is a value we should aspire to. Striving to really hear and seek to understand is a noble value. A wise saint once said, “Lord, grant that I may not so much seek to be consoled, as to console; To be understood, as to understand.” Jesus called it “loving your neighbor as yourself.”

I believe we can do better. I believe we should! The context is this. We are living in the safest time in world history. Context matters. It colors how we perceive all other data. Context is the lens. Improper context leads to distorted understandings. It also leads to deepened misunderstandings.

James Schatzman is the executive director of the Kenosha Vocational Ministry.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.