COMMUNITY: Improvement is difficult with incomplete facts

‘We are living in the safest time in world history.”
This statement might make some laugh, some scream, and some wonder.
A present pain or difficulty is usually harder to interpret as something that happened a year ago. Personal experience will validate this. It is often the context of history, both personal and communal, that helps us to see the bigger picture.
In 1950 murder rates were 4.9 per 100,000. For context, in 1700, rates were 30 per 100,000 or 6 times higher. In the 1300s, the estimated rate was 110 per 100,000—a shocking 224% higher average than the present day. Scientists believe that in ancient “pre-urban” societies that homicides were much higher as archeological data strongly suggests.
Data collected in 2017 showed that you were exponentially more likely to die from, in order: heart disease, cancer, respiratory disease and infections, dementia, digestive diseases, neonatal disorders, diarrheal diseases, diabetes, liver disease, road injuries, kidney disease, tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS, Suicide, and Malaria. On the heels of homicide rates are Parkinson’s disease and drowning.
Homicide rates spiked in the 1980s and 90s to nearly 10 per 100,000 – a dramatic increase and a troublesome number to be sure. But they came back down in the 2000s to roughly 5 per 100,000 — the lowest number in human history by far. This decrease represents a 95.5% decrease in homicide rates over the last 700 years with most of the gains made in the last few centuries. Many diseases have taken similar reductions in the 20th century.
This is in direct conflict with a more popular narrative that we have somehow lost our way and society has gotten more and more dangerous in modern times. The facts do not support this assertion.
So what do we do with this information? Do we simply sit on our laurels? No. We use it as context. Does this mean we should celebrate the status quo? Absolutely not.
It is clear that some people suffer more than others. It is also clear that it is within our power to make things better. Working from positions of strength has always been easier than working from a position of weakness. Working towards improvements is also harder when we do not have our facts right.
Striving for truth and openness is a value we should aspire to. Striving to really hear and seek to understand is a noble value. A wise saint once said, “Lord, grant that I may not so much seek to be consoled, as to console; To be understood, as to understand.” Jesus called it “loving your neighbor as yourself.”
I believe we can do better. I believe we should! The context is this. We are living in the safest time in world history. Context matters. It colors how we perceive all other data. Context is the lens. Improper context leads to distorted understandings. It also leads to deepened misunderstandings.
IN PHOTOS: July readers' photos of the day
072921-kn-en-photooftheday
072721-kn-en-photooftheday
072621-kn-en-photooftheday
072421-kn-en-photooftheday
072321-kn-en-photooftheday
072221-kn-en-photooftheday
071921-kn-en-photooftheday
071621-kn-en-photooftheday
071521-kn-en-photooftheday
071321-kn-en-photooftheday
071221-kn-en-photooftheday
070821-kn-en-photooftheday
070621-kn-en-photooftheday
070521-kn-en-photooftheday
070321-kn-en-photooftheday
070221-kn-en-photooftheday
070121-kn-en-photooftheday
James Schatzman is the executive director of the Kenosha Vocational Ministry.