COMMUNITY: It is important, especially in a pandemic, to make end of life plans

I have written other columns about the importance of not just formalizing your end of life wishes and goals, but talking about them with those you are the closest with and certainly with those who will speak for you, when you no longer can.
Today’s column is again devoted to that subject, not just because I feel so strongly about it or because only one n three people have actually completed a document, but because so much has changed about end of life during our pandemic.
If you have put off this conversation prior to Coronavirus, please do so now. Having the opportunity to indicate our desires before there is a crisis can make the difference between a family torn apart by differences over what Dad would have wanted or a peaceful, dignified end that we all want for ourselves and those we love.
People are reluctant to talk about goals of care and end of life, especially when things are going well and you have your health, but this virus did not discriminate and people of all ages, races, backgrounds have been affected by the virus and some even more so.
This is exactly the time to have these conversations, make plans -- do not wait till you are seriously ill.
Studies have shown that early conversations about patient goals and priorities for living with serious illness are associated with: enhanced goal-conformable care, improved quality of life, reduced suffering, better patient and family coping, higher patient satisfaction, and less non-beneficial care and costs.
Health Affairs, in its June 22 blog, called it the Double Pandemic of Social Isolation and COVID-19. It went on to say that the struggle is to balance literal survival with all the things that make surviving worthwhile.
Advance care planning allows for what you want (i.e. dying at home, surrounded by loved ones) vs. what you get (i.e. being in an ICU -- isolated from family/loved ones).
Conversations should now include preferences for resuscitation and hospital admission. During this pandemic, sick and elderly people around the world died alone with no one around them, no one to hold their hand, no one to be with them as they left this world -- this being an unintended consequence of protecting people from getting/spreading the virus in hospitals, nursing homes and assisted livings everywhere.
Don’t wait, talk to those you love/trust now.
Not sure what to do or where to start? The form can be found at dhs.wisconsin.gov/forms, contact the ADRC and set up a Wednesday morning appointment or contact Hospice Alliance for assistance with your creating your document and help to begin the conversation.
Rita Hagen is executive director of Hospice Alliance, a community-based, non-profit choice for hospice care and palliative care.
