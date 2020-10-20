COMMUNITY: It is important, especially in a pandemic, to make end of life plans

I have written other columns about the importance of not just formalizing your end of life wishes and goals, but talking about them with those you are the closest with and certainly with those who will speak for you, when you no longer can.

Today’s column is again devoted to that subject, not just because I feel so strongly about it or because only one n three people have actually completed a document, but because so much has changed about end of life during our pandemic.

If you have put off this conversation prior to Coronavirus, please do so now. Having the opportunity to indicate our desires before there is a crisis can make the difference between a family torn apart by differences over what Dad would have wanted or a peaceful, dignified end that we all want for ourselves and those we love.

People are reluctant to talk about goals of care and end of life, especially when things are going well and you have your health, but this virus did not discriminate and people of all ages, races, backgrounds have been affected by the virus and some even more so.

This is exactly the time to have these conversations, make plans -- do not wait till you are seriously ill.