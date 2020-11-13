COMMUNITY: 'It's complicated' the most common words when we're asked to help

“It’s Complicated.” We hear this all the time when someone comes to us for help.
A new client will oftentimes stumble through their story because, well, it’s complicated. There’s so many pieces to the story, so many legs of the journey. There’s up and downs, highs and lows, some good times, some really bad times.
There’s oftentimes a history of similar struggles in parents, grandparents, and past generations. It’s all so complicated to try and untangle the mass of memories and emotions to tell someone you’ve just met who is there to help you.
So, we’ve created a podcast titled, “It’s Complicated,” to encourage you and to show that we understand. We’ve been there. Our own stories were complicated before we found help and healing. Our stories can still be complicated. Healing doesn’t happen in a weekend or an eight-week or even a 30-week program. Healing is a lifetime journey that’s difficult to begin alone. Healing is a journey that takes many laps, many steps, many layers. One healed layer reveals another layer, which when healed, reveals yet another layer. That’s what’s so overwhelming. There’s so much, we don’t know where to begin.
We’re here to provide a starting point, to show you where we’ve been, how far we’ve come, and encourage you to begin the journey of healing. Begin anywhere. Begin somewhere. We understand the complicated mass of messy life choices made by us and to us. Most importantly, we want you to know that you don’t have to journey it alone. We’d love to travel it with you and help you along, for however long it takes.
The string of events that leads our clients to experience crisis pregnancies, abortion choices, sexual abuse, sexual choices and regrets, pornography and relationship addiction, is extremely complicated. There’s no simple story.
No two stories are alike, but many have very similar components. Many of our clients will work through one topic and issue at a time. These very specific issues and traumas are oftentimes related and lead from one to the next and the next. And the damaging cycle of risky behaviors will often continue until someone gets help to unravel it all and begin to see the cycles and patterns. It has to make sense before it can be changed.
We’ve only just begun recording episodes, and we’ll eventually have an episode for each of our programs, retreats, Bible studies and support groups. We’ll have episodes with stories of our teams’ journeys and our clients’ journeys, as well as special guest speakers.
You can find our podcast on any major podcast platform. Just search “It’s Complicated,” by twentyTHREE61, Inc. Also learn more about us at our website, twentyTHREE61.com. Email us as 2361@twentyTHREE61.com. Reach out to our directors. Call, text or email Donna at 262-620-3608 or donnajane2361@gmail.com, Darlene at 630-930-3941 or darlene@twentythree61.com, or Alex at 262-989-6553 or alexchobanian@gmail.com.
It’s complicated. Yes, we know. It’s OK. Take a breath and begin somewhere, anywhere. We’re here to listen.
Donna Brendel is executive Director of the organization twentyTHREE61, Inc.
