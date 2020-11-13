COMMUNITY: 'It's complicated' the most common words when we're asked to help

“It’s Complicated.” We hear this all the time when someone comes to us for help.

A new client will oftentimes stumble through their story because, well, it’s complicated. There’s so many pieces to the story, so many legs of the journey. There’s up and downs, highs and lows, some good times, some really bad times.

There’s oftentimes a history of similar struggles in parents, grandparents, and past generations. It’s all so complicated to try and untangle the mass of memories and emotions to tell someone you’ve just met who is there to help you.

So, we’ve created a podcast titled, “It’s Complicated,” to encourage you and to show that we understand. We’ve been there. Our own stories were complicated before we found help and healing. Our stories can still be complicated. Healing doesn’t happen in a weekend or an eight-week or even a 30-week program. Healing is a lifetime journey that’s difficult to begin alone. Healing is a journey that takes many laps, many steps, many layers. One healed layer reveals another layer, which when healed, reveals yet another layer. That’s what’s so overwhelming. There’s so much, we don’t know where to begin.