COMMUNITY: KAFASI acted quickly to respond in pandemic

Each of us has a story or two to share regarding what the past year of living through a global pandemic has meant to us.

Some of us have lost loved ones, some of us have been ill, but were fortunate enough to recover at home, and some of us have recovered but have developed what is referred to as long-hauler symptoms of the virus.

As we were asked to stay safer-at-home, many of us had to adjust finances as businesses shut down or produced at lower capacity than they had just months earlier. Children were sent home from school, and parents were expected to connect them to virtual classrooms. The basic needs of food and shelter felt like luxuries as our entire way of life shifted.

There are many well done studies proving, as a country, our mental health has suffered, but conditions like anxiety and depression haven’t been our only battles because drug abuse and overdoses have also risen during these past months. So who helps? Non-profits!

In the midst of so much unknown and chaos, your local non-profits have not only risen to the challenges but quickly modified service delivery to meet our community’s exceeding needs.