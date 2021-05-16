COMMUNITY: KAFASI acted quickly to respond in pandemic

Each of us has a story or two to share regarding what the past year of living through a global pandemic has meant to us.
Some of us have lost loved ones, some of us have been ill, but were fortunate enough to recover at home, and some of us have recovered but have developed what is referred to as long-hauler symptoms of the virus.
As we were asked to stay safer-at-home, many of us had to adjust finances as businesses shut down or produced at lower capacity than they had just months earlier. Children were sent home from school, and parents were expected to connect them to virtual classrooms. The basic needs of food and shelter felt like luxuries as our entire way of life shifted.
There are many well done studies proving, as a country, our mental health has suffered, but conditions like anxiety and depression haven’t been our only battles because drug abuse and overdoses have also risen during these past months. So who helps? Non-profits!
In the midst of so much unknown and chaos, your local non-profits have not only risen to the challenges but quickly modified service delivery to meet our community’s exceeding needs.
At Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services (KAFASI), the team went on a rotating weekly schedule in an attempt to reduce exposure and risk to staff while providing meals, rides, and other supports, every single day. And while donations, loans, and stimulus funds have helped bridge the financial gaps, the effects of the pandemic brought soaring costs and demand for help that we are largely providing without our usual support systems, such as volunteers and in-person fundraising events.
Like other front line workers, nonprofit teams have shown up to care for our community. We are also essential workers. As an example, in addition to its 15 other programs serving 10,000 Kenoshans annually, KAFASI is Kenosha County’s Meals on Wheels provider. That program alone has been facing financial strain because we’ve had to buy additional food, safety equipment and pay drivers to replace volunteers. Last year at this time there were shortages of food and PPE, but KAFASI still served 100,000 meals in 2020.
Throughout the pandemic, programming has needed to be modified quickly. We’re proud that adding emergency meal kits, frozen meal pick-up sites, DIBS meal kits, restaurant pick-ups in partnership with KAC and Village Pub and grocery shopping services quickly met Kenosha’s needs.
Challenges do continue; in the past KAFASI was able to leverage program funds with lean strategy and volunteer commitment to turn every dollar invested into $1.30 worth of services, yet in 2020, ability to do that fell by 10%, while need rose by 25%. However; KAFASI staff and our other non-profits like us, are happy to continue being nimble and quick.
If you or someone you know is in need of social supports or wants to improve quality of life by volunteering, please call KAFASI at 262-658-3508. We’re still serving our community.
Katie Oatsvall is executive director of Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services, Inc.