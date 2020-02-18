Community: KCM evolving opportunities for youth through The Hub, beyond

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Over these last few months, KCM has been in conversation with the Racine Creative Center, 440 Main Street, in downtown Racine,to find ways our nonprofit organizations could work together and enhance each other’s operations.

Our objective is to provide broader opportunities in technology for youth and adults of southeastern Wisconsin. Racine’s operation doesn’t just focus on computers and cameras; they recently held workshops in street wear clothing designs. Youth learned how to create brand names, design logos, and use Adobe software to apply their creations to T-shirts and stickers. At their Center, instructors have backgrounds in graphic design, SEO marketing, photography, and video production, ready to engage young people toward future careers.

KCM and the Racine Creative Center are in early stages of plans for a podcasting series that would include guests from the arenas of business, tourism, entertainment, and the arts.

KCM hopes it may construct a podcasting studio in the future for public use, as interest in this form of communication is high. Market research specialists, Edison Research, report that nearly one out of three people in the United States listens to a podcast at least once per month, an audience of 90 million people.