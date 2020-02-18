Community: KCM evolving opportunities for youth through The Hub, beyond

In a recent interview in the Kenosha News, Mayor John M. Antaramian told reporter Jeffrey Zampanti, “We have to create an ecosystem where young people want to be here.”
Our nonprofit organization, Kenosha Community Media, wishes to play a role in this development through its network of individuals, local businesses and organizations, and by building on its 35-year history as a source of opportunity for youth and adults to become engaged in technology.
Long-established at the Kenosha Media Center at 1403 Washington Road, KCM formed an alliance in 2018 with the Kenosha Public Library to open The Hub, a production and post-production facility at the Southwest Library, 7979 38th Avenue. This resource is open to all library card-holders from Kenosha, Racine, Walworth and Rock County. People who live outside of this area may purchase a library card to use The Hub and other library amenities.
Last year, the public spent 2,000 hours at the Media Center to create over 275 hours of original programming, and were engaged for over 270 hours in production at The Hub, not including the many hours of public use of our computers, loaded with software for graphic design, video editing, web development, photography projects.
In its short history, The Hub has become a broadcasting resource for the Kenosha Writers’ Guild and other groups and organizations, including Mindful Yoga and the Kenosha Achievement Center. The Kenosha Public Library promotes their services and activities there.
Over these last few months, KCM has been in conversation with the Racine Creative Center, 440 Main Street, in downtown Racine,to find ways our nonprofit organizations could work together and enhance each other’s operations.
Our objective is to provide broader opportunities in technology for youth and adults of southeastern Wisconsin. Racine’s operation doesn’t just focus on computers and cameras; they recently held workshops in street wear clothing designs. Youth learned how to create brand names, design logos, and use Adobe software to apply their creations to T-shirts and stickers. At their Center, instructors have backgrounds in graphic design, SEO marketing, photography, and video production, ready to engage young people toward future careers.
KCM and the Racine Creative Center are in early stages of plans for a podcasting series that would include guests from the arenas of business, tourism, entertainment, and the arts.
KCM hopes it may construct a podcasting studio in the future for public use, as interest in this form of communication is high. Market research specialists, Edison Research, report that nearly one out of three people in the United States listens to a podcast at least once per month, an audience of 90 million people.
We’d love to learn about your needs and interests in technology and communications. Call us at (262) 656-8497 or send email to info@kenoshamedia.org. We provide tours and training, and would welcome your participation.
John Bloner Jr. is executive director of Kenosha Community Media.
John Bloner Jr. is executive director of Kenosha Community Media.