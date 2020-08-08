COMMUNITY: Kenosha Community Media going offline, to relocate

Goodbye to the Kenosha Media Center at 1403 Washington Road, home to our nonprofit operations for 35 years. Our landlord, Spectrum/Charter Communications plans to sell this building, so we need to depart by the end of September. We’ll move equipment and furniture to our new home at Southwest Library, place other items in storage, and recycle old ones.

In late 1985, we went on the air over Jones Intercable for the first time, operating from the remodeled grocery store on Washington Road. Soon after, we opened our doors to the public, welcoming them in by the hundreds. They were excited to see and make use of our professional TV studio. They created music and dance programs, talk shows, comedy features, coverage of church services, educational videos, and celebrations of the great outdoors. Louis Rugani made programs to showcase and preserve local history from an account of the razing of the Kenosha High School Annex to a documentary on the Trolley at East Troy to footage of Kenosha in the year 1943. When this latter program first aired, the phones at Jones Intercable rang off the hook, as viewers wanted to know when they could see it again.