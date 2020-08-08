COMMUNITY: Kenosha Community Media going offline, to relocate

This article begins with a goodbye and ends with a hello.
Goodbye to the Kenosha Media Center at 1403 Washington Road, home to our nonprofit operations for 35 years. Our landlord, Spectrum/Charter Communications plans to sell this building, so we need to depart by the end of September. We’ll move equipment and furniture to our new home at Southwest Library, place other items in storage, and recycle old ones.
Our cable TV channel will temporarily cease showing programming until Spectrum is able to connect our signal from our new location with their distribution equipment. We anticipate the loss-of-signal to last from Sept. 21 until late winter or early Spring 2021.
In the meantime, viewers can find us via live streaming on our Roku channel and website. Our YouTube channel hosts our on-demand programming.
In late 1985, we went on the air over Jones Intercable for the first time, operating from the remodeled grocery store on Washington Road. Soon after, we opened our doors to the public, welcoming them in by the hundreds. They were excited to see and make use of our professional TV studio. They created music and dance programs, talk shows, comedy features, coverage of church services, educational videos, and celebrations of the great outdoors. Louis Rugani made programs to showcase and preserve local history from an account of the razing of the Kenosha High School Annex to a documentary on the Trolley at East Troy to footage of Kenosha in the year 1943. When this latter program first aired, the phones at Jones Intercable rang off the hook, as viewers wanted to know when they could see it again.
From the start, we treated patrons as family members– celebrating their achievements and supporting them during hard times. Many of them repaid us by frequenting our facility several times per week, helping other patrons to produce their programs, and helping our staff to provide coverage of local events, including parades, festivals, spelling bees, concerts, presentations, and memorials, and to offer civic awareness for our viewers.
We await a decision by the Kenosha Public Library to reopen the Southwest Library. When patrons may return, Kenosha Community Media staff will be there to welcome them, train them in media production, and invite them to make use of our TV studio and computers. Our portable production equipment—cameras, tripods, microphones, and other accessories—will be available for checkout through the library.
The Hub is available not only to residents of Kenosha, but also to those who live in Racine, Walworth and Rock Counties. Both businesses and nonprofits may use our equipment and studio to craft programming that promotes their mission, activities, and services. To everyone, we soon hope to say, “Hello.”
To learn more about us, visit www.kenoshamedia.org or visit our Facebook page.
John Bloner, Jr. is executive director of Kenosha Community Media, Inc.
