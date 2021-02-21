COMMUNITY: Kenosha HarborMarket makes plans to reopen in May

‘Open Rain or Shine”

Of course, that could be meant literally, and it is.

Kenosha HarborMarket IS open “rain or shine,” but it goes deeper than that. Like so many others, we’re recovering from the storm that was 2020. Thankfully, there is light at the end of the tunnel. And we will be open.

Kenosha HarborMarket, the summer community and regional attraction that draws thousands to our beautiful lakefront every summer Saturday since 2003, is poised to begin our 19th Outdoor Season on May 8.

We’re thrilled to welcome back vendors and customers to our scenic location on the tree-lined Second Avenue, between 54th and 56th streets, and the adjacent Place de Douai.

And you can be part of the fun! Applications to become part of HarborMarket 19th Outdoor Season are now open! We’re excited to already be welcoming back many familiar vendors, and introducing several new ones that we’ll announce as opening day approaches.

In 2019, HarborMarket welcomed well over 8,000 customers on typical summer Saturdays. As Kenosha’s award-winning and regionally recognized outdoor market, we are always thrilled to help small businesses launch, grow and thrive.