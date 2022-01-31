COMMUNITY: Kenosha HarborMarket on eating healthy and local this winter

Yes, it is possible to eat healthy and local foods during Wisconsin’s coldest months.

Kenosha HarborMarket vendors sell an array of locally-raised meat, poultry and eggs; fresh seafood, locally-crafted cheeses; artisan breads and baked treats; flour; pickled vegetables; olive oil and vinegars; honey; maple syrup; small batch beverages; soups & other prepared foods; sausages and dog treats.

Fresh, local produce is on the menu, too, with options from Wright Way Farm (USDA-Certified Organic), Van Laar’s Fruit Farm, Creator Farms and Jacobson Farms. Expect root vegetables,lettuce, microgreens, potatoes, greenhouse-grown vegetables and apples for now. Come spring, as the temperature increases, so will the selection.

One weekly stop at the Kenosha Winter HarborMarket, with 30 plus vendor booths, makes eating healthy local food not only possible, but easy and fun, too.

SNAP/EBT program match continues

With over a dozen HarborMarket vendors accepting SNAP/EBT benefits during the indoor season, program beneficiaries can select from a variety ingredients and foods including meat, poultry, seafood, cheeses, eggs, artisan breads and other baked goods, olive oil and vinegar, honey, fresh salsa, sausages, soups, flour, pickled vegetables, dried beans and kombucha.

HarborMarket is thrilled to continue to match SNAP/EBT benefits during the indoor season, up to $20 per week. Of note, in 2020, from May through December, HarborMarket matched over $8,000 in SNAP/EBT benefits, which means over $16,000 was spent on local produce, proteins and pantry staples from local farmers, growers and other food producers.

Just stop by the information booth to swipe your card and receive tokens to “spend” at participating vendors on eligible products.

HarborMarket’s 20th outdoor season

It’s still winter, but HarborMarket is already deep into the planning stages for our 20th outdoor season, which starts in early May. Applications to be a vendor at HarborMarket will be (or were made) available in January on our website, kenoshaharbormarket.com. Last year over 150 small businesses and nonprofits participated in their 19th Season, with even more expected this year, along with some exciting news and special events.

Find Kenosha Winter HarborMarket at The Kenosha Union Club, 3030-39th Ave, Saturdays, 9:00 am to 1:00 pm through April 30. In early-May HarborMarket’s outdoor season returns on Saturdays to where you’ve always found us: on 2nd Ave, between 54th & 56th St and on the adjacent Place de Douai

See you at the award-winning KenoshaHarborMarket, your weekly destination for shopping local. Kenosha HarborMarket and Kenosha Winter HarborMarket Eat. Shop. Relax. Repeat.

Andrea Forgianni is executive director for Kenosha HarborMarket.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0