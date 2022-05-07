COMMUNITY: Kenosha HarborMarket opens 20th outdoor season Saturday, May 14

“Market” on your calendar! Saturday, May 14 is when Kenosha HarborMarket returns to Second Avenue for its 20th outdoor season! And there is certainly a lot to celebrate.

Kenosha HarborMarket is thrilled to welcome over 130 vendors (and counting) this outdoor season. Open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 29, Kenosha HarborMarket is not just a farmers market; it’s so much more.

Diverse vendor lineup

Customers can shop over 100 vendor booths every week and find the diverse array of local products that you’ve come to expect from Kenosha HarborMarket vendors. Fill your bag with fresh and local produce, meat, poultry, cheese, flower bouquets and plants, baked goods, pantry staples, soaps, arts and crafts and more. Treat your taste buds to delicious foods and beverages from over a dozen unique prepared food vendors.

Ambience, activities and events

Families come down to Second Avenue to enjoy the scenery, with abundant green space, shade trees and Lake Michigan a stone’s throw away. Thousands of people every week enjoy the sounds of local musicians performing on two stages.

Also on site are fun activities and community resources for all ages, including the Kenosha Public Library Bookmobile, Versiti blood drives, Pedal Tours and local dance and dramatic arts groups demonstrating their talents. HarborMarket is also honored to provide free booth space to up to two local nonprofits every week.

SNAP/EBT

Last year, Kenosha HarborMarket facilitated the spending of over $16,000 by SNAP beneficiaries on local produce, meats, eggs, cheeses and other foods. This year over 30 vendors are participating in the program. HarborMarket will continue to match up to $20 per beneficiary per week.

A thank you

Thank you to our customers and vendors who return week after week and year after year. The organization continues to grow into its new leadership, always keeping the core of its original mission, crafted some 20 years ago, in the forefront — to bring a plethora of producers of fresh foods and goods directly to customers in a location specifically designed to make shopping not just a stop, but an experience.

So thank you Kenosha for supporting the local businesses at HarborMarket, as well as HarborMarket’s mission, for 20 years. Here’s to seeing what the next 20 years will bring.

And come on down to Second Avenue and 56th Street on Saturdays to shop at the best outdoor market in the region and enjoy all of the sights, sounds and tastes that make HarborMarket not just a farmers market, but so much more.

See you at the award-winning Kenosha HarborMarket, your weekly destination for shopping local and “open rain or shine” since 2003.

Kenosha HarborMarket—Eat. Shop. Relax. Repeat.

More information, including the weekly vendor map, can be found at kenoshaharbormarket.com.

Andrea Forgianni is executive director of Kenosha HarborMarket.

