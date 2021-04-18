COMMUNITY: Kenosha HarborMarket prepares to open

Mark it down!
On Saturday, May 8 the beloved community icon and Kenosha’s premiere downtown outdoor market, Kenosha HarborMarket, returns.
Find us where you always have, on Second Avenue, between 54th and 56th streets, every Saturday through Oct. 30.
Nestled in the park-like setting and surrounded by tree-lined streets, green space, Lake Michigan and the museums, HarborMarket is back for our 19th Outdoor Season.
With our staff and volunteers working tirelessly behind the scenes, we’re excited to give you a sneak peak at some of the things that the Kenosha community has to look forward to. Of course, our vendor line-up will include fresh produce and prepared and processed food, but that is just the beginning.
As always, you’ll be able to find spring, summer and fall produce and agricultural products, including Mirai sweet corn, sugar cube melons, berries galore, mushrooms and a cornucopia of other fresh local produce, as well as honey, eggs, meat and dairy products.
For those with green thumbs, join us early in the season for the best selection of vegetable and herb plants to grow in your own garden. Expanding beyond the expected, we’re thrilled to offer additional specialty and niche agricultural vendors who will share the fruits of their labor throughout the Season.
Our prepared and processed food vendor lineup is something of which we took particular care. You will find artisan baked goods, gourmet oils and spices, coffee, snacks and SO much more.
For those seeking ready-to-eat food, we’re thrilled to present an eclectic variety of cuisines -- some familiar, some new, all dangerously tempting. This year we are also excited to welcome back artisan and craft vendors, including our phenomenal soap vendors, all of whose presence is integral to the entire HarborMarket experience.
Also, what would HarborMarket be without music? We’ve already got a season full of music and other entertainment booked, as well as a few special events and visitors in the works.
While nothing can change the events of the past year plus, we can, must and will move forward. As such, we’re returning to “normal” while following the health and safety requirements set forth by the City and County.
To be clear, we are committed to delivering an outdoor market experience that is second to none, while keeping safety in the forefront of our minds.
HarborMarket was founded with a noble purpose and mission that always has - and always will -- revolve around building up businesses, serving our community and enhancing Kenosha’s quality of life.
Visit the one and only Kenosha HarborMarket -- Kenosha’s original, ever-evolving and growing downtown market, and your Saturday market destination since 2003.