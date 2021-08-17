COMMUNITY: Kenosha Literacy Council students step up to help stock pet supplies

Furry friends in the community have an extra stock of pet supplies heading into the fall, thanks to the students of the Kenosha Literacy Council.

The Kenosha Literacy Council offers a variety of classes and tutoring services for adults in our community who are interested in learning English, becoming a United States Citizen, or improving their literacy skills.

One of these classes is the community connections class, where students participate in many activities that build vocabulary and offer the chance to practice English in a variety of everyday scenarios. This year, the class selected the Safe Harbor Humane Society for a community service project. The students were able to collect a variety of supplies for the nonprofit organization.

This year the class introduced a new component: service learning. The structure of service learning allows students to take a concept or topic they are learning about and apply it in real life to help a group or organization in their community. The end result is more meaningful than only learning about places and people through books or lectures, because all those involved make genuine connections that allow them to work together and share ideas.