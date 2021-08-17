COMMUNITY: Kenosha Literacy Council students step up to help stock pet supplies

Furry friends in the community have an extra stock of pet supplies heading into the fall, thanks to the students of the Kenosha Literacy Council.
The Kenosha Literacy Council offers a variety of classes and tutoring services for adults in our community who are interested in learning English, becoming a United States Citizen, or improving their literacy skills.
One of these classes is the community connections class, where students participate in many activities that build vocabulary and offer the chance to practice English in a variety of everyday scenarios. This year, the class selected the Safe Harbor Humane Society for a community service project. The students were able to collect a variety of supplies for the nonprofit organization.
This year the class introduced a new component: service learning. The structure of service learning allows students to take a concept or topic they are learning about and apply it in real life to help a group or organization in their community. The end result is more meaningful than only learning about places and people through books or lectures, because all those involved make genuine connections that allow them to work together and share ideas.
Students in the Kenosha Literacy Council conversation class studied a variety of nonprofits across Kenosha. They worked in groups to research different organizations and present their findings to the full class. Through their research students shared what they learned about many places and organizations in our community they may not have experienced before.
Many students shared that the presentation, and design phases of the project helped strengthen their English skills and confidence with a new language.
Those who have participated in service learning know it requires dedication and a dash of courage. Putting language and literacy skills from the classroom into practice, students coordinated a donation drive including fliers, phone calls, in-person visits and even created a video promoting their project.
We are fortunate to have students like those from the Kenosha Literacy Council offer their talent and creative ideas to support a good cause. Our adult learners bring a rich background of experiences, skills, and new ideas that can help the nonprofits in our community continue to grow, and better serve the needs of our residents.
There are many types of instruction that could help learners acquire a new language or skill sets, but the Kenosha Literacy Council consistently seeks to broaden their impact beyond the classroom.
Service learning is an incredibly powerful way to build connections across a community. We should all be grateful to the students of the Literacy Council for creating those connections, and making Kenosha a stronger community for all families.
IN PHOTOS: July readers' photos of the day
072921-kn-en-photooftheday
072721-kn-en-photooftheday
072621-kn-en-photooftheday
072421-kn-en-photooftheday
072321-kn-en-photooftheday
072221-kn-en-photooftheday
071921-kn-en-photooftheday
071621-kn-en-photooftheday
071521-kn-en-photooftheday
071321-kn-en-photooftheday
071221-kn-en-photooftheday
070821-kn-en-photooftheday
070621-kn-en-photooftheday
070521-kn-en-photooftheday
070321-kn-en-photooftheday
070221-kn-en-photooftheday
070121-kn-en-photooftheday
Susan Mozinski is board vice president of the Kenosha Literacy Council.