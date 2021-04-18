COMMUNITY: Kenosha MarborMarket prepares to open

Our prepared and processed food vendor lineup is something of which we took particular care. You will find artisan baked goods, gourmet oils and spices, coffee, snacks and SO much more.

For those seeking ready-to-eat food, we’re thrilled to present an eclectic variety of cuisines -- some familiar, some new, all dangerously tempting. This year we are also excited to welcome back artisan and craft vendors, including our phenomenal soap vendors, all of whose presence is integral to the entire HarborMarket experience.

Also, what would HarborMarket be without music? We’ve already got a season full of music and other entertainment booked, as well as a few special events and visitors in the works.

While nothing can change the events of the past year plus, we can, must and will move forward. As such, we’re returning to “normal” while following the health and safety requirements set forth by the City and County.

To be clear, we are committed to delivering an outdoor market experience that is second to none, while keeping safety in the forefront of our minds.

HarborMarket was founded with a noble purpose and mission that always has - and always will -- revolve around building up businesses, serving our community and enhancing Kenosha’s quality of life.