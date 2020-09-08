COMMUNITY: Kenosha Public Library prioritizes student success

The Writing Lab and the Send Question Center options give users the freedom to receive assistance at any time of the day without connecting with a live tutor. Users can submit papers through the Writing Lab for detailed feedback. The Send QuestionCenter is for non-writing assignments such as math or science.

All reviews and comments from Brainfuse tutors are found and stored in the Message Center, which is found on the student homepage.

For learners who prefer to work independently and form their own online study group, HelpNow offers a set of collaborative tools – Meet and Brainwave. Meet allows students to schedule their own online sessions using the Brainfuse Meet whiteboard, which is specifically designed for a group setting. Brainwave is a recordable whiteboard where students can draw, write, and chat and send it to others for feedback.

Brainfuse’s SkillSurfer offers self-study resources including practice tests (PSAT/SAT, ACT, AP, and GED), articles, practice sheets, and videos.The Language Lab provides tutors for learning either French or Spanish.

Brainfuse provides many ways to learn, including electronic flashcards that can be turned into different games, the option to set up virtual study groups, and resources for ELL and ESL learners.