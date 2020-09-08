COMMUNITY: Kenosha Public Library prioritizes student success

The school year is here again and while there are many changes from last year one thing remains the same — the Kenosha Public Library is here to help learners succeed. We are excited to introduce you to our newest student support service Brainfuse.
Brainfuse, an on-demand, anytime, anywhere, eLearning module, is the latest addition to our online learning services. Brainfuse offers cardholders of all ages and levels free access to live, online tutoring, job help, and career and other skill-building resources.
From 1 to 10 p.m. daily, Brainfuse offers real-time help from 2,600 tutors across the country. Its HelpNow feature provides students live tutoring in various subjects such as math, science, reading/writing, and social studies, all based on Wisconsin state standards.
Real-time help is also available for adults via the Adult Learning Center, which offers live guidance on various subjects at basic, intermediate, and advanced levels, tips on using software like Microsoft Office, and even citizenship test preparation and guidance.
Career Resources connects users with powerful tools for career building and professional growth such as resume and cover letter writing guidance and review.
Are you looking for support but are not interested in working face to face with a tutor?
The Writing Lab and the Send Question Center options give users the freedom to receive assistance at any time of the day without connecting with a live tutor. Users can submit papers through the Writing Lab for detailed feedback. The Send QuestionCenter is for non-writing assignments such as math or science.
All reviews and comments from Brainfuse tutors are found and stored in the Message Center, which is found on the student homepage.
For learners who prefer to work independently and form their own online study group, HelpNow offers a set of collaborative tools – Meet and Brainwave. Meet allows students to schedule their own online sessions using the Brainfuse Meet whiteboard, which is specifically designed for a group setting. Brainwave is a recordable whiteboard where students can draw, write, and chat and send it to others for feedback.
Brainfuse’s SkillSurfer offers self-study resources including practice tests (PSAT/SAT, ACT, AP, and GED), articles, practice sheets, and videos.The Language Lab provides tutors for learning either French or Spanish.
Brainfuse provides many ways to learn, including electronic flashcards that can be turned into different games, the option to set up virtual study groups, and resources for ELL and ESL learners.
Now, you can get all the tools and resources Brainfuse has to offer. All you need is your Kenosha Public Library card, pin number, and an internet connection. You can use Brainfuse from home, school, and even the Library. For more information visit our website at www.mykpl.info or give us a call at 564-6100, we are excited to help you navigate any of our services.
Brandi Cummings is communication specialist with the Kenosha Public Library.
