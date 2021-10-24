COMMUNITY: Kenosha Vocational Ministry – Offering A Genuine Welcome Home

Reentry is a difficult and potentially dangerous activity.

A space flight reentering our orbit comes in at 17,500 miles an hour. The heat can approach 2,900 degrees. If the entry angle is too steep, deceleration forces will become too intense, and the spacecraft can break up. If the entry angle is too shallow, the spacecraft will not create enough drag and could crash land. It must come in at 40 degrees. Any variance can create fatal complications. This transition takes a skilled and focused team to bring the flight crew home safely.

Coming home from a stay of incarceration can be equally challenging. Making the transition from absolute structure to being home with little oversight can be an overwhelming place to begin. Yet, the biggest challenge may be learning how to live with a family that has learned to live without you.

Re-entrants are required to make detailed plans for their reentry. Planning on the inside and carrying out your plan on the outside are as different as night and day. One participant said, “…going back to prison might be easier. Things are more complicated on the outside! Especially when you’re trying to change. Without this added support I would’ve just given up.”