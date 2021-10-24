COMMUNITY: Kenosha Vocational Ministry – Offering A Genuine Welcome Home

Reentry is a difficult and potentially dangerous activity.
A space flight reentering our orbit comes in at 17,500 miles an hour. The heat can approach 2,900 degrees. If the entry angle is too steep, deceleration forces will become too intense, and the spacecraft can break up. If the entry angle is too shallow, the spacecraft will not create enough drag and could crash land. It must come in at 40 degrees. Any variance can create fatal complications. This transition takes a skilled and focused team to bring the flight crew home safely.
Coming home from a stay of incarceration can be equally challenging. Making the transition from absolute structure to being home with little oversight can be an overwhelming place to begin. Yet, the biggest challenge may be learning how to live with a family that has learned to live without you.
Re-entrants are required to make detailed plans for their reentry. Planning on the inside and carrying out your plan on the outside are as different as night and day. One participant said, “…going back to prison might be easier. Things are more complicated on the outside! Especially when you’re trying to change. Without this added support I would’ve just given up.”
What we generally hear from re-entrants just after their release are concerns about a lack of opportunities, family troubles, and not knowing where to start. Most re-entrants hear the word no over and over — from employers, parole agents, family, and the community in general.
Re-entrants often feel very alone. They are required to no longer associate with anti-social peers which can include childhood friends and even members of their family! These challenges weigh heavily on a person’s heart as they wonder what to do next.
In order to live differently, a person must begin to think differently and create relationships with more pro-socially minded friends and neighbors. Addressing criminal thinking patterns, anti-social associates, drug and alcohol issues, mental wellness, and destructive family patterns are a lot of work.
Creating strong pro-social attitudes towards work and family life are essential to improving one’s situation and add yet another layer of positive change needed to replace older, more destructive patterns.
That process begins with a Welcome Home meeting. Recently released individuals meet with community stakeholders who welcome them home and share what resources they have to offer. Their parole agents also attend.
A genuine welcome home is an important part of hitting the right angle to reenter safely. It is like the NASA engineers guiding the pilots through the trickiest of transition from space to our atmosphere.
Focused efforts by the community to avoid problems and to stay in the healthy corridor is what is most needed in this critical time of transition.
Today in history: Oct. 24
Video
1931: The George Washington Bridge
1945: The United Nations
1962: Cuba
1972: Jackie Robinson
1989: Jim Bakker
1992: The Toronto Blue Jays
2002: John Allen Muhammad and Lee Boyd Malvo
2005: Rosa Parks
2007: Facebook
2011: Barack Obama
2011: Leon Panetta
2016: Bobby Vee
2016: Donald Trump
2016: Hillary Clinton and Elizabeth Warren
2020: Donald Trump
2020: Murder Hornets
James Schatzman is executive director of the Kenosha Vocational Ministry.