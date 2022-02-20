COMMUNITY: Kenosha Vocational Ministry on the challenges of uncertainty

Each New Year, goals and a renewed hope for making progress are on the minds of many. In 2021, thoughts of hope and progress were tough to maintain. Competing challenges of hope and uncertainty eroded our confidence in our ability to move forward. Trying to make progress in a “business as usual” manner may not be a strategy for success.

Many homes are experiencing levels of stress that would have been unimaginable a mere two years ago. Although we appear to be in a less volatile environment, many social and family challenges remain. Resiliency and a capacity for hope are like a bank account. Resources have to be there to draw upon when needed. The draw on those reserves has been taxed in this pandemic.

When challenges and anxieties pile up on the negative side of our emotional fulcrum the balance is tipped towards depression and anxiety. There are six domains of resilience that we can cultivate to keep on track for our life goals and to be a valuable asset to the well being of our circles of influence.

Vision: keeping focused in our purpose, goals and life balance.

Composure: regulate emotions, recognize the possibility of interpretation bias, remain calm and in control.

Reasoning: anticipate and plan, stay present to solve problems, remain flexible and resourceful.

Health: plan for good nutrition, quality sleep and regular exercise.

Tenacity: be persistent, seek realistic optimism, and foster hope.

Collaboration: build trusting relationships, strong support networks and work to manage perceptions.

Gratitude and appreciation can also play important roles in our resiliency. Heather Bennett, Program Director for Kenosha Vocational Ministry says that “many treatment plans for people who struggle to stay positive will include a gratitude journal. A journal can help with perspective. Our brains are wired to pay close attention to challenges and problems. Allowing our brains to run uncontrolled can create an overly negative narrative that can grow into unhealthy proportions.”

Although it is true that I could be struck by lightning, the CDC estimates that our chances are 1 in 500,000. If we take some commonsense precautions, those chances drop significantly. Perspective informs us that being struck by lightning, if I know how to reduce my exposure, are unbelievably small and that it is something not to be overly concerned about.

Over focusing on the remote possibility will raise my anxiety unnecessarily. Our mental energy is better spent on our hopes, goals, and aspirations and the result will be more emotional resiliency in our mental bank and less anxiety to draw from it.

Making space for intentionally cultivating our resilience can change our lives. It can direct us to what matters most and anchor us in hope. It can also build up emotional reserves so we can better deal with the challenges that will inevitably come our way.

James Schatzman is executive director of the Kenosha Vocational Ministry.

