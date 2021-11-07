COMMUNITY: Kenosha Winter HarborMarket follows a successful 2021 summer season

Thank you, Kenosha, for again naming Kenosha HarborMarket “Best Event” in the 2021 Best of Kenosha awards.
As Kenosha’s premiere, year-round local market, we’re humbled at the recognition and thrilled to announce the return of the Kenosha Winter HarborMarket, bigger and better than ever.
Your one-stop local shopping destination, the Kenosha Winter HarborMarket welcomes 30 (or more) vendor booths every week including produce (some certified organic), seafood, meats, poultry, eggs, cheeses, dog treats, gourmet olive oil and vinegar, honey, breads, pastries, pasta, snack foods, prepared foods and beverages, soaps and body care products, arts and crafts and much more.
Many vendors you’ll recognize from our outdoor market; some are new, and can’t wait to meet you.
Kenosha Winter HarborMarket operates every Saturday through April 30 (except Dec. 18, 25 and January 1), from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. We’re located within Kenosha Union Club, 3030 39th Ave — just west of the Bradford field and north of the intersection of Washington Road and 39th Avenue.
Only a seven minute drive from downtown, we’re excited to serve the entire Kenosha community from our easily accessible new Winter HarborMarket location. The venue is spacious, with easy and convenient drop off at the covered entrance. Abundant parking is available in the building’s adjacent lot, just steps from the door.
Over a dozen vendors at the Winter HarborMarket accept SNAP/EBT benefits for produce, cheese, meat, poultry, eggs, seafood and baked goods. Just stop by the information booth to swipe your card and obtain tokens to “spend” at participating vendors.
Another thank you is in order — this time for an amazing outdoor season during which we hosted over 150 small businesses and nonprofits. Some of these businesses have been with us since our inception in 2003, some joined along the way and yet others for the first time this year.
All of the accolades and words of support we’ve received are nice, however seeing the difference we make in the lives of our vendors and their families, customers and the entire Kenosha community is where the true reward lies.
We were founded in 2003 in order to promote small local businesses, connect customers with local products and host a destination shopping experience. Our principles will always remain altruistic and drive and inspiration steadfast.
So, thank you, Kenosha, not just for naming us “Best Event” (again), but for showing unwavering support to our vendors over the past 18 years. Although it was unofficial, we dedicated our 2021 HarborMarket season, and now our 2021-22 Winter HarborMarket season, to two individuals who made it all possible with their inspiration, tenacity and talents: Ray Forgianni (my Dad) and Alan Goldsmith. Both left us far too soon, but whose work and spirit will continue to benefit the Kenosha community for years to come.