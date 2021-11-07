COMMUNITY: Kenosha Winter HarborMarket follows a successful 2021 summer season

Over a dozen vendors at the Winter HarborMarket accept SNAP/EBT benefits for produce, cheese, meat, poultry, eggs, seafood and baked goods. Just stop by the information booth to swipe your card and obtain tokens to “spend” at participating vendors.

Another thank you is in order — this time for an amazing outdoor season during which we hosted over 150 small businesses and nonprofits. Some of these businesses have been with us since our inception in 2003, some joined along the way and yet others for the first time this year.

All of the accolades and words of support we’ve received are nice, however seeing the difference we make in the lives of our vendors and their families, customers and the entire Kenosha community is where the true reward lies.

We were founded in 2003 in order to promote small local businesses, connect customers with local products and host a destination shopping experience. Our principles will always remain altruistic and drive and inspiration steadfast.