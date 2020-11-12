COMMUNITY: Kindred Kitties celebrates 20 years of service

This year marks our 20th anniversary of serving southeastern Wisconsin. In that time, we’ve established an adoption center, re-homed over 11,300 cats, and facilitated the spay/neuter of nearly 5,000 cats. In 20 years, we have consumed an estimated 30 tons of food, 60 tons of cat litter, and spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on veterinary bills. Kindred Kitties prides itself with making it all happen with volunteers only; we have no paid staff.

Kindred Kitties’ vision for the future is to have a building of our own. While the current Adoption Center has served us well, it wasn’t designed to meet all our needs. We would like a 3,000 square foot building (about three times the size of our current space) with areas specially-tailored to meet the needs of a free-roaming cat rescue, including space for intake, areas for quarantining sick cats and cats with special needs, a room for prospective adopters to meet with cats, a separate laundry area, efficient office space, and first floor storage. (Storage is primary considering the tons of food and litter and equipment we haul into our basement storage, and then back upstairs for use). Additionally, we need a facility that is fully accessible, with more parking and room for future expansion.