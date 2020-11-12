COMMUNITY: Kindred Kitties celebrates 20 years of service

Kindred Kitties is a Kenosha-based non-profit, no-kill cat rescue aimed at proactively addressing the plight of homeless cats.
This year marks our 20th anniversary of serving southeastern Wisconsin. In that time, we’ve established an adoption center, re-homed over 11,300 cats, and facilitated the spay/neuter of nearly 5,000 cats. In 20 years, we have consumed an estimated 30 tons of food, 60 tons of cat litter, and spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on veterinary bills. Kindred Kitties prides itself with making it all happen with volunteers only; we have no paid staff.
Kindred Kitties’ vision for the future is to have a building of our own. While the current Adoption Center has served us well, it wasn’t designed to meet all our needs. We would like a 3,000 square foot building (about three times the size of our current space) with areas specially-tailored to meet the needs of a free-roaming cat rescue, including space for intake, areas for quarantining sick cats and cats with special needs, a room for prospective adopters to meet with cats, a separate laundry area, efficient office space, and first floor storage. (Storage is primary considering the tons of food and litter and equipment we haul into our basement storage, and then back upstairs for use). Additionally, we need a facility that is fully accessible, with more parking and room for future expansion.
Kindred Kitties has established a fund exclusively for the purchase of a new building, and a very generous donor has offered to match up to $95,000 for the building fund in 2020. That means all funds raised in 2020 will be doubled!
To bring us closer to our goal, we’re having an online auction Nov. 13-22. Learn more about the auction and bid or donate at our website: www.kindredkitties.org to personally help us meet our goal!
In addition to celebrating our 20th Anniversary, we’re celebrating our volunteers. Prior to adoption, all our cats are placed in a network of dedicated foster homes in Kenosha, Racine, Walworth, Waukesha, and Lake Counties. Many volunteers also transport animals to vet appointments anywhere from Kenosha to Milwaukee to Buffalo Grove. Some focus their efforts on fundraising by planning and running events, and working to meet the financial needs of the organization.
Our adoption center volunteers clean every morning, staff the phones, socialize and care for the cats, and work with potential adopters to help find their perfect companion. And, last but not least, are people who work behind the scenes: ordering food, reviewing applications, coordinating foster home placement and vet visits, making small repairs, working on the newsletter, and overseeing volunteers.
To enhance our future growth, Kindred Kitties needs more volunteers — especially people willing to focus on the operational needs of the organization.
For more information about our volunteer opportunities, check out our website.
We’re excited as we move toward the future, and look forward to continuing our very vital cat rescue efforts in the three-county area that we serve.
Chris Hammelev is vice president of the Kindred Kitties Board of Directors.
