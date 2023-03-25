Special honorees were recognized Friday evening for their efforts in the community at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Friday night at the 32nd Susan B. Anthony Women of Influence Awards dinner.

About 500 people packed the Alfred and Bernice De Simone Arena for the event.

Amanda Blommel, chairperson of the Awards Committee, said the event was to honor women doing “wonderful things” in the community, saying this year’s lifetime achievement winner, Ardis Mahone-Mosley, was a prime example.

“She’s just selfless in all that she does,” Blommel said. “She wants every child to succeed and grow in their future.”

Mahone-Mosley is the parent/teacher liaison at Lincoln Middle School and a community activist, volunteer and mentor. She and her family established the Mary Lou and Arthur Mahone Fund in 1999, which provides educational opportunities for economically and academically deserving youth, and healthy lifestyle initiatives in communities of color.

Her work has focused on uplifting Kenosha’s youths. She founded and leads the after school program Dream Girls, mentoring female students on everything from academics to everyday life challenges. She also helped found the soon-to-open Kenosha Emerging Leaders Academy, which will help educate, train and build skills for Kenosha youth.

Mahone-Mosley joked that all the “hoopla” of the event wasn’t really her, but she was happy to be recognized and glad to see her family in attendance to support her.

“I’m overwhelmed and humbled,” Mahone-Mosley said.

With an extensive background in helping area students and youths, Mahone-Mosley said she wanted to focus on what the adults in the room could do to better help the next generation.

“We need to quit acting like kids and do what adults should do, set an example for our kids,” Mahone-Mosley said.

And for everyone in general, she shared two tenants of her personal philosophy. “To thyself be true,” Mahone-Mosley said, “and respect your fellow human.”

In addition to Mahone-Mosley, 2023 Women of Influence Awards were presented to:

Jean Moran, founder of Building Our Future, in the category of Business/Government/Nonprofit;

Deborah Ford, UW-Parkside chancellor, in the category of Arts/Education;

Brandi Cummings, head of Community Programs & Partnerships for the Kenosha Public Library, in the category of Woman to Watch (for women under 40).

A theme of focusing on the upcoming generation ran through many of the award winner’s speeches.

Moran said it was something she always tried to convey to listeners.

“I never can speak without saying what we can all do together to keep moving forward,” Moran said, “what we need to do for the next generation.”

She expressed her gratitude to the gathered group.

“Anyone here tonight is lucky to be in the presence of these women,” Moran said. “I’ve been to these events a lot. I’ve always left inspired.”

Ford said how honored she felt to be surrounded by so many community leaders and partners. Her speech’s theme was on the legacy of Susan B. Anthony herself and how to inspire the next generation of leaders in the community.

“I think the key takeaway is it takes all of us, we need to continue to lead, continue to contribute and continue to make a difference,” Ford said. “Failure is impossible.”

In preparing for her speech, Cummings admitted she was more used to writing about other people and events through her work.

“It’s a little bit of a surreal experience writing about yourself,” Cummings said. “My theme is the idea that the community and the world itself is better when we work to do better.”

Ford said she was glad to see an event recognizing women in leadership and celebrating the good work being done in Kenosha.

The money raised at the event will go toward local nonprofit organizations serving girls and/or women and their families in Kenosha County as well as scholarships for nontraditional-aged female students.

Heather Krome was selected as the 2023 scholarship winner. She is pursuing a degree in social work from Aurora University.

The nonprofit organizations selected to receive funds in 2023 include: Hospice Alliance of Kenosha for its Connections program; Shalom Center for shelter bus tokens; Society’s Assets for its Transitioning to a Stable Home program; United Way of Kenosha County for its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program; and Women & Children’s Horizons. Inc. for Shelter Playspace upgrades.