COMMUNITY: Leadership Kenosha team helps Shalom Center's 'Hope Marches On' 40th anniversary planning

Leadership Kenosha is a nine-month professional development program, supported by the Kenosha Chamber of Commerce, that unites participants to community organizations.

We meet with local leaders to learn about issues impacting our county while expanding our network. In meetings held monthly, we are involved in leadership training, blog writing, and community engagement.

Since September, we have learned more about Uline, Kenosha Correctional Center, and Kenosha County Government to name a few. Most importantly, we have cemented our cohort’s professional relationship during a two-day team building session at the Kemper Center. Through the program, we have forged lifelong friendships.

Our team is made up of Candace Abbey, senior admissions advisor for Herzing University; Terra Wendricks, assistant chief for the state Department of Corrections; Kevin Meagher, data manager for Building Our Future of Kenosha; and Laura Ervin, supervisor for Kenosha County Child Support Services.

A significant portion of the Leadership Kenosha program is hands-on work with an organization giving us the opportunity to make an impact in Kenosha County. We are thrilled to be selected to work with the Shalom Center on “Hope Marches On,” celebrating 40 years of building hope and impacting lives throughout our community.

The Shalom Center’s mission of serving the community by providing emergency food, shelter, and support in ways that meet immediate needs and respect human dignity spoke to all of us as community members. Our goal is to help the Shalom Center celebrate their birthday, while promoting the unveiling of their new financial campaign for 2022.

The Shalom Center’s impact has grown exponentially over its first 40 years, starting with 15 total clients in a soup kitchen in 1982 to serving over 150 meals a night, providing 10,456 nights of shelter to individuals, and 8,473 nights of shelter to families in 2020.

What can a donation to the Shalom Center do today? $40 can provide a weeks’ worth of dinners for an individual, 22lbs of food from the pantry, or a night of shelter for an individual or family. $400 can provide 2 ½ months’ worth of dinners for an individual from the soup kitchen, 220lbs worth of food from the pantry, or a weeks’ worth of shelter for an individual or family.

Without further ado, cheers to 40 years! You are invited to the Shalom Center’s anniversary celebration on April 7 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the UW-Parkside Student Center, 930 Wood Road.

The planning committee has been working hard to make this a celebration to remember. We will be rolling out the red carpet with cake, hors d’oeuvres, music, raffles, auction items and much more. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased online at https://shalomcenter40thanniversary.eventbrite.com. Sponsorships are available.

We can’t wait to see you there! For other giving opportunities, visit www.shalomcenter.org/give. Let’s celebrate this milestone together!

This column written by Candace Abbey, Terra Wendricks, Kevin Meagher, and Laura Ervin, members of one of the Kenosha Chamber of Commerce Leadership Kenosha class of 2022 sub-groups.

