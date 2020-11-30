COMMUNITY: Leading by staying in our own lane helping others

Nearly 14% of the population, without regard for race or color, has an SUD, and COVID has caused that percentage to grow. Up are alcohol abuse, overdoses, and detoxification. Those 14% affect at least one-third of the rest of the population, again without regard for race or color. That means that every third person you meet is negatively affected by a loved one’s SUD. That’s a lot of people; we have a lot of work to do!

There are many important causes to address!

Know that we at the Hope Council are doing our part to tackle a huge problem, and we are not asking you to light yourself on fire for our cause. But, if you’re interested in learning more about SUDs or how to address them, we can help!

Start by checking out the new podcast series sponsored by the Kenosha County Substance Abuse Coalition; you’ll be glad you did: https://www.saveliveskenosha.org/podcast/

I can be a leader while staying in my own lane, without giving grand advice on what I don’t know and making grand proclamations on what others should do and say. Others should try that, too. These causes aren’t either/or issues in a zero-sum game. Just as a person with diabetes needs insulin, a person who may overdose on opioids needs NARCAN.

We shouldn’t have to decide which person gets life-saving medications that should be available and affordable to both, and neither should we be told that our worthy issues are just not worthy enough.

Guida Brown is executive director of the Hope Council on Alcohol & Other Drug Abuse, Inc.

