COMMUNITY: Leading by staying in our own lane helping others

I’ve worked at the Hope Council on AODA – this time – for nearly 12 years.
I am AWESOME at my job, though I’d venture that every reader can find at least one person who doesn’t like me in that capacity. I also bet most readers can’t find one person who would legitimately question my integrity or that of the agency.
No fair complaining about our policies: we’re saving lives, and that’s hard work on everyone’s part!
The agency’s mission is to reduce the impact of substance use disorders (SUDs) in our community through education, prevention, intervention, and referral services. A tenet from the agency’s code of professional behavior is “Public statements and actions reflecting individual opinion will be clearly distinguished as individual opinion as opposed to statements representative of the agency.”
That means that this space provided by the Kenosha News is dedicated to statements that are representative of my agency. I have LOTS of opinions unrelated to my work; get to know me IRL to learn them.
So, imagine my surprise at being called out on Facebook in a group I’m not even a member of, for not using my voice in this space to address racial inequities in our community. Right. I’m too busy staying in my lane, on the Hope Council’s time, being a leader by serving a hidden population that no one wants to talk to or about, and doing so without consideration of race, color, religion, age, sex, national origin, sexual preference, and/or disability. This is another of the Hope Council’s tenets.
Nearly 14% of the population, without regard for race or color, has an SUD, and COVID has caused that percentage to grow. Up are alcohol abuse, overdoses, and detoxification. Those 14% affect at least one-third of the rest of the population, again without regard for race or color. That means that every third person you meet is negatively affected by a loved one’s SUD. That’s a lot of people; we have a lot of work to do!
There are many important causes to address!
Know that we at the Hope Council are doing our part to tackle a huge problem, and we are not asking you to light yourself on fire for our cause. But, if you’re interested in learning more about SUDs or how to address them, we can help!
Start by checking out the new podcast series sponsored by the Kenosha County Substance Abuse Coalition; you’ll be glad you did: https://www.saveliveskenosha.org/podcast/
I can be a leader while staying in my own lane, without giving grand advice on what I don’t know and making grand proclamations on what others should do and say. Others should try that, too. These causes aren’t either/or issues in a zero-sum game. Just as a person with diabetes needs insulin, a person who may overdose on opioids needs NARCAN.
We shouldn’t have to decide which person gets life-saving medications that should be available and affordable to both, and neither should we be told that our worthy issues are just not worthy enough.
Guida Brown is executive director of the Hope Council on Alcohol & Other Drug Abuse, Inc.
